Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Man sent to prison in blasphemy case

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 14, 2019

The police have seized the suspect's cellphone and laptop and sent them to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for recovery of evidence. ─ AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: A judicial magistrate remanded a man in judicial custody for 14 days in a blasphemy case on Saturday.

The man has been booked and arrested in a case registered against him at the Shams Colony police under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 298-A (use of derogatory remarks, etc., in respect of holy personages) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Earlier, a resident of the area approached the SSP-Islamabad and lodged a complaint. Mohammed Sohail, the complainant, said that one of his friends — a barber by profession — had informed him about the suspect and his alleged blasphemous activities.

According to the FIR, the complainant reported the matter to the police for legal action against the suspect after consultation with his friends.

The complainant said that the act of the suspect had hurt the religious feelings of the people of the area, adding there was much resentment among the residents and law and order situation there was at risk.

Investigation Officer Sub-Inspector Mohammad Nawaz said the suspect was produced before a magistrate who sent him to prison on judicial remand. The police seized a mobile phone and a laptop from the suspect and sent to the Federal Investigation Agency for recovery of evidence if any, he added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019

