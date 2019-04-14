DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Fresh move to check terror financing, money laundering

Kalbe AliUpdated April 14, 2019

Email

The new measures relate to SECP’s fresh guidelines on anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) and proliferation financing — act of providing funds for acquiring weapons of mass destruction. ─ File photo
The new measures relate to SECP’s fresh guidelines on anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) and proliferation financing — act of providing funds for acquiring weapons of mass destruction. ─ File photo

ISLAMABAD: In compliance with the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced new measures to combat money laundering and terror financing.

The new measures relate to SECP’s fresh guidelines on anti-money laundering (AML), combating the financing of terrorism (CFT) and proliferation financing — act of providing funds for acquiring weapons of mass destruction.

The fresh guidelines pertaining to “know your customers” (KYC) for the insurance sector, stock brokers and the non-banking financial institutions (NBFC) have been released ahead of the implementation review by the FATF on the action plan given to Pakistan. The review by the FATF is scheduled to be held in Colombo next month.

The SECP has reiterated that KYC and customer due diligence was essential even for the existing customers on the basis of materiality and risk at appropriate times.

The corporate sector regulator has stated despite having a long-term banking relationships with the investment of funds through banking channel the regulated person (RT) will be responsible even for the generation of suspicious transaction report (STR). The SECP guidelines identify and verify the beneficiaries in case of trusts.

The SECP has said that in the case of “trusts”, the regulated person should obtain ‘trust deed’ which contains the details of settlers, objects of the trust, details of trustees and the details of any possibility of influence of any other person on trustee regarding management and control of trust property.

While in case of “private trust” if the beneficiary of a trust is also the beneficial owner of the trust, identification and verification of the beneficiary is required otherwise the name and CNIC of each beneficiary of a trust should be obtained.

The SECP has also highlighted that the annual risk assessment framework and compliance assessment checklist are required to be filed with it by June 30 of each financial year, while May 31 of each financial year may be taken as a cut-off date for data to conduct necessary assessment and subsequent filing to the SECP on June 30.

However, the data for the month of “June” has to be included in the subsequent annual filing.

The commission has also stated that the regulated person should respond to discrepancies arising during monitoring and if the RT is not able to satisfactorily complete required CDD measures the account will be blocked or existing business relationship has to be terminated, and the STR has to be reported to the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU).

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019

Counter terrorism
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sha b
Apr 14, 2019 08:37am

How many moves you need ?

Recommend 0
Mohan
Apr 14, 2019 08:37am

No use. No heartfelt revulsion for intolerance. Some measures that some feel will fool the world.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Peace is difficult

Peace is difficult

India is unlikely to offer any meaningful compromises to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Editorial

April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...
Updated April 13, 2019

Hazarganji blast

Nearly half of the victims belong to the embattled Shia Hazara community.
April 13, 2019

Jallianwala Bagh

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May recently expressed her “deep regret” for the Jallianwala Bagh carnage whose...