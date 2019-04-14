Punjab CM removes DIG for misconduct in missing girl case

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has removed Lahore DIG Investigation Dr Inaam Waheed from his post after he tried to ‘deceive’ Prime Minister Imran Khan in the case of a missing student of a private university.

The chief minister also ordered Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General Ijaz Shah to complete inquiry into the matter and submit a report within one week.

The action was taken when the prime minister expressed his utter displeasure over the pathetic response of the DIG towards kidnap of a girl (R), a student of a private university on Raiwind Road. The prime minister was shocked when the mother of the girl filed a complaint on the PM Portal saying her 19-year-old daughter had gone missing some five months ago and instead of recovering her, the DIG misbehaved with the complainant.

An official said the girl had gone missing on Nov 4 when she left home for the university. Her mother paid several visits to the local police station as well offices of the senior police officers but to no avail. She also met the then chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, who had ordered registration of a case and recovery of the girl.

However, after lodging the case, the DIG misbehaved with the complainant and misled the then CJ by giving a false report, the official said, adding that the woman filed a complaint to the PM on Feb 19. The PM issued strict order to the IGP to recover the girl, he said, adding that the DIG again misled the higher-ups by filing a false report that the girl had left home on her on wish.

The woman told the PM’s staff officer that police took her son and close relatives to the police station and subjected them to torture. This act further irked the premier who expressed his utter displeasure and directed IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi to recover the girl by March 29.

Police finally recovered the girl on March 26 and the DIG reported to the higher-ups that she was recovered from a private hostel of Islamabad. And he directed the officials to take her to Darul Aman.

When the woman again complained to the PM that the DIG was not handing over her daughter to the family, Imran Khan issued order for action against the senior officer.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019