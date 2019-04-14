Man in Sialkot held for shaving wife’s head, physical abuse

SIALKOT: The Daska Saddar police arrested a man for shaving the head of his wife and torturing her over a domestic dispute at village Sakhokey, tehsil Daska, on Saturday.

According to the first information report (FIR), Kainat Bibi was married to Ali Raza three years ago. Their relationship got tense after birth of their daughter, Seerat Fatima, two and a half years back and Ali would often beat Kainat.

On Saturday, he again brutally tortured Kainat and shaved her head. He snatched the daughter from Kainat while fleeing from the house.

On the report of Kainat, the police have registered a case against the suspect.

Sub-Inspector Dilawar Hussain of Saddar police said they had arrested the suspect.

INJURED: A youth shot at and injured his mother with the help of his accomplices in the name of honour at village Baryar-Motra, Daska.

Razia Sultana was sitting in her house when her son Falak Sher and his four armed companions, Mushtaq, Akash, Akmal and Sharif, arrived. Falak Sher opened fire at Razia and injured her seriously over suspicions about her relationship with some man. The suspects fled by firing into the air.

The injured Razia was shifted to the Daska Civil Hospital where doctors declared her condition as serious.

On the report of Razia’s brother Muhammad Zahid, the Saddar police registered a case against the suspects.

The senor police officials claimed to have arrested Falak Sher.

WHEAT PROCUREMENT: The food department will procure 93,876 metric tonne wheat from the farmers in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider stated this while presiding over a meeting here.

He said the district administration had established 10 wheat procurement centres in district’s Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils to facilitate the wheat growers.

ADC (Revenue) Sialkot Sadia Mehar said the district administration would start issuance of gunny bags to the farmers from April 22, claiming that all the necessary arrangements had been made to ensure transparency in gunny bags distribution by ending the role of the middlemen.

Later, the DC and ADC (Revenue) visited wheat procurement centres in Sialkot, Daska and Sambrial. They reviewed the arrangements made for facilitating the wheat growers.

