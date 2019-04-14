Power supply during Sehr and Iftar pledged

KARACHI: The K-Ele­ctric will provide maximum relief to its consumers at Sehr and Iftar times in the month of Ramazan, a KE spokesman has said.

The power utility had taken various measures over the past year to enhance reliability and availability of electricity supply, including addition of 50 megawatts through a solar-based IPP, while principle approval for an additional 150MW from the national grid was also granted by the ministry of energy (power division), the KE official added.

He said that while the KE aimed to utilise maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand, load management would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar.

Moreover, the spokesperson claimed that in the last two years transmission capacity of the power utility had further been enhanced through addition of 788 MVA and distribution capacity increased by 406MW through addition of 127 feeders and around 2,300 PMTs/substations.

“KE’s USD 450 million transmission enhancement project (TP-1000) is also in full swing and 90 per cent of the project has been completed,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019