DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 14, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Power supply during Sehr and Iftar pledged

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 14, 2019

Email

K-Electric to provide maximum relief to its consumers, says spokesman. ─ AFP/File
K-Electric to provide maximum relief to its consumers, says spokesman. ─ AFP/File

KARACHI: The K-Ele­ctric will provide maximum relief to its consumers at Sehr and Iftar times in the month of Ramazan, a KE spokesman has said.

The power utility had taken various measures over the past year to enhance reliability and availability of electricity supply, including addition of 50 megawatts through a solar-based IPP, while principle approval for an additional 150MW from the national grid was also granted by the ministry of energy (power division), the KE official added.

He said that while the KE aimed to utilise maximum available generation to manage the shortfall against peak summer demand, load management would be carried out with maximum relief to domestic and commercial consumers during Sehr and Iftar.

Moreover, the spokesperson claimed that in the last two years transmission capacity of the power utility had further been enhanced through addition of 788 MVA and distribution capacity increased by 406MW through addition of 127 feeders and around 2,300 PMTs/substations.

“KE’s USD 450 million transmission enhancement project (TP-1000) is also in full swing and 90 per cent of the project has been completed,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 14th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Peace is difficult

Peace is difficult

India is unlikely to offer any meaningful compromises to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

Editorial

April 14, 2019

Destructive course

IN a parliamentary form of government such as ours, it is the house of representatives where political debate should...
Updated April 14, 2019

Defending criticism

AT a time when critical voices are increasingly being branded ‘subversive’, even a passing observation, made in...
April 14, 2019

Executions in Saudi Arabia

IN a travesty of justice, Saudi Arabia on Thursday executed a Pakistani woman. According to Justice Project ...
Updated April 13, 2019

Hazarganji blast

Nearly half of the victims belong to the embattled Shia Hazara community.
April 13, 2019

Jallianwala Bagh

BRITISH Prime Minister Theresa May recently expressed her “deep regret” for the Jallianwala Bagh carnage whose...