NAB denies raiding residences of Shahbaz Sharif's daughters

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Saturday denied that it had "raided" the residences of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif earlier in the day, after allegations to the contrary were levelled against it.

The corruption watchdog, in a statement, said that the purpose of its officials' visit to the residences of Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali — both Sharif's daughters — was to serve them notices summoning them to the NAB office for investigation regarding money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau explained that the summons notices — copies of which are available with Dawn — are to be handed over to the suspects in person, adding that NAB officials were accompanied by a sole police vehicle, which was for the team's security.

It said that describing its officials' visit as a raid was a "fabricated propaganda by certain sections to tarnish NAB".

Furthermore, NAB asked "the media to do live coverage of the residences so that truth can be separated from exaggeration".

The bureau's statement followed reports that its official had "surrounded" the homes of Sharif's daughters.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a telephonic conversation with a TV channel, reportedly asked that "under what law had NAB and police surrounded [Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali's] homes".

NAB Lahore, meanwhile, has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place the names of both the aforementioned Sharif's daughters as well as his wife Nusrat Shahbaz on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) since "the process of placing their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) is under process."