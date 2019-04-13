DAWN.COM

NAB denies raiding residences of Shahbaz Sharif's daughters

Ali WaqarUpdated April 13, 2019

NAB Lahore has asked the FIA to place the names of Sharif's daughters as well as his wife on the Provisional National Identification List. ─ Dawn/File
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore on Saturday denied that it had "raided" the residences of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif earlier in the day, after allegations to the contrary were levelled against it.

The corruption watchdog, in a statement, said that the purpose of its officials' visit to the residences of Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali — both Sharif's daughters — was to serve them notices summoning them to the NAB office for investigation regarding money laundering and accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau explained that the summons notices — copies of which are available with Dawn — are to be handed over to the suspects in person, adding that NAB officials were accompanied by a sole police vehicle, which was for the team's security.

It said that describing its officials' visit as a raid was a "fabricated propaganda by certain sections to tarnish NAB".

Furthermore, NAB asked "the media to do live coverage of the residences so that truth can be separated from exaggeration".

The bureau's statement followed reports that its official had "surrounded" the homes of Sharif's daughters.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a telephonic conversation with a TV channel, reportedly asked that "under what law had NAB and police surrounded [Rabia Imran and Javeria Ali's] homes".

NAB Lahore, meanwhile, has asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to place the names of both the aforementioned Sharif's daughters as well as his wife Nusrat Shahbaz on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) since "the process of placing their names on the Exit Control List (ECL) is under process."

Comments (9)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
fairplay
Apr 13, 2019 07:27pm

Propaganda creators should be arrested.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 13, 2019 07:33pm

The N A B is doing a good job. Complaints are part of the process...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Saad Khan
Apr 13, 2019 07:33pm

I think Maryam Aurangzeb was always accompanying Shahbaz or Sharif family, and they always showed Maryam that we were very clean and not doing any corruption and money laundering? Maryum, please understand, they did this and only they know, NOT even brothers and mother or wives or sons or daughter, they don't know at all, Everyone is responsible for himself or herself, don't jump and lie on behalf of them.

Recommend 0
Iqbal Hadi Zaidi
Apr 13, 2019 07:49pm

Is there no law to gauge those who intentionally lie, fabricate stories, twist facts and excite others? Iqbal Hadi Zaidi

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 13, 2019 08:04pm

Maryam Aurangzeb herself needs to be investigated as she is afraid of herself.

NAB is doing EXCELLENT Job and discharging it’s responsibilties as required.

Nawaz Sharif is now a SYMBOL of CORRUPTION in and outside Pakistan.

Recommend 0
NAEEM FAKIR
Apr 13, 2019 08:11pm

one of the biggest trouble makers is Marriyum Aurangzeb. She should be arrested and jailed for 20 years.

Recommend 0
ahmed
Apr 13, 2019 08:16pm

NAB please continue your good work and make sure your officials are adequately covered by independent media. Bring the corrupt to justice for the sake of PK and its people.

Recommend 0
M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Apr 13, 2019 08:38pm

Any leader arrested for corruption will CRY.

NAB need to expedite cases- too slow.

No leader is in jail- Bhuttos/Zardari and Shariffs are still out.

Recommend 0
MONIER
Apr 13, 2019 08:42pm

Well done NAB

Recommend 0

