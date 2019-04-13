DAWN.COM

Chaudhry says Aleem Khan deserves bail if everybody else is getting it

Dawn.comApril 13, 2019

In a post shared on Twitter, Chaudhry said that the general perception was that Khan was being punished for a crime he did not commit because of the noise created by the opposition. — DawnNewsTV/File

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan, "who was a businessman and had no allegations of causing losses to the national exchequer", should be granted bail "if suspects who had looted billions of rupees were able to secure bail with such ease".

In a post shared on Twitter, Chaudhry said that the general perception was that Khan was being punished for a crime he did not commit just because of the noise created by the opposition.

On Feb 6, Khan was taken into custody by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in Lahore. As per a press release issued by NAB Lahore, Khan was arrested for owning assets beyond his known sources of income.

The information minister's tweet appeared to be a reaction to court decisions to grant various opposition party leaders bail in the past week.

On Thursday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the life sentence handed to PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in 2018 in the ephedrine quota case, ordering his release on bail.

On Wednesday the same court had granted Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shahbaz pre-arrest bail till April 17 in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and Saaf Pani Company cases. The same day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had extended the interim bail given to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the fake bank accounts case till April 29.

Ahmed
Apr 13, 2019 02:39pm

Not just bail, a long delay in prosecution also.

Awan
Apr 13, 2019 02:39pm

The information minister is defending one corrupt former minister of PTI. This is shameful. He forgot the Quetta carnage, but remebered his corrupt party member in the press conference.

LOVE YOUR COUNTRY
Apr 13, 2019 02:39pm

So this is FC and PTI's rule based Naya Pakistan.....

Kamal Khan
Apr 13, 2019 02:48pm

The same way of governing, no change!

Pakistani here
Apr 13, 2019 02:50pm

your thinking amazes me

NewBorn
Apr 13, 2019 02:51pm

He's a well known land grabber and made his money through fake housing schemes.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 13, 2019 02:53pm

Simply, Aleem Khan is not getting bail, because he hasn't planted his hand picked people (like Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari did) in high positions to influence court decisions. Also, AK is not part of a corrupt mafia gang. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

MA
Apr 13, 2019 02:53pm

Why should he be released? He is a bigger thief than others.

