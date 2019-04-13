India, Britain mark centenary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Britain's high commissioner to India laid a wreath on Saturday on the 100th anniversary of the Amritsar massacre, one of the worst atrocities of colonial rule for which London is still to apologise.
The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, as it is known in India, saw British troops fire on thousands of unarmed men, women and children in the northern city of Amritsar on the afternoon of April 13, 1919.
The number of casualties from the event, which galvanised support for independence, is unclear. Colonial-era records put the death toll at 379, but Indian figures put the number closer to 1,000.
Even 100 years on, Britain has still made no official apology and Dominic Asquith, high commissioner, on Saturday followed suit at the Jallianwala Bagh walled garden where bullet marks are still visible.
"You might want to re-write history, as the Queen said, but you can't,"Asquith said.
"What you can do, as the Queen said, is to learn the lessons of history. I believe strongly we are. There is no question that we will always remember this. We will never forget what happened here."
In the memorial's guest book Asquith, a descendant of Herbert Asquith, prime minister from 1908-16, called the events "shameful".
"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused," he wrote.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet called the tragedy "horrific" and that the memory of those killed "inspires us to work even harder to build an India they would be proud of".
Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi was present in Amritsar and on Twitter called the massacre "a day of infamy that stunned the entire world and changed the course of the Indian freedom struggle."
In a visit in 2013 then British prime minister David Cameron described what happened as "deeply shameful" but stopped short of an apology.
In 1997, Queen Elizabeth II laid a wreath at the site but her gaffe-prone husband Prince Philip stole the headlines by reportedly saying that Indian estimates for the death count were "vastly exaggerated".
On Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May told the House of Commons that the massacre was "a shameful scar on British Indian history".
"We deeply regret what happened and the suffering caused," May said, but she, too, avoided saying she was sorry.
Amarinder Singh, chief minister of Punjab state, said May's words were not enough.
He said "an unequivocal official apology" is needed for the "monumental barbarity".
Singh said thousands attended a candlelight march on Friday in memory of the victims ahead of a commemoration ceremony later on Saturday.
High walls
Around 10,000 unarmed men, women and children had gathered in the Jallianwala Bagh walled public garden in Amritsar on April 13, 1919.
Many were angry about the recent extension of repressive measures and the arrest of two local leaders that had sparked violent protests three days before.
The 13th of April was also a big spring festival, and the crowd — estimated by some at 20,000 — included pilgrims visiting the nearby Golden Temple sacred to Sikhs.
Brigadier General Reginald Edward Harry Dyer arrived with dozens of troops, sealed off the exit and without warning ordered the soldiers to open fire.
Many tried to escape by scaling the high walls surrounding the area. Others jumped into a deep, open well at the site as the troops fired.
One of several eyewitness accounts compiled by two historians and published in the Indian Express newspaper this week described the horror.
"Heaps of dead bodies lay there, some on their backs and some with their faces upturned. A number of them were poor innocent children. I shall never forget the sight," said Ratan Devi, whose husband was killed.
'Monstrous'
Dyer, dubbed "The Butcher of Amritsar", said later the firing was "not to disperse the meeting but to punish the Indians for disobedience".
Indian newspapers this week repeated their calls for an apology for a massacre that Winston Churchill, then secretary of state for war, called "monstrous".
"But even in the centenary year of the massacre, Britain has refused to ... take that important step," the Hindustan Times said in an editorial. May's statement was "perhaps qualitatively a notch stronger ... but is far from enough."
Once Indian subcontinent reclaims its position in international politics, they will not only apologize but also pay financially and geopolitically. Atleast let's be united on this one my neighbors, this was our mutual loss.
Every Indian and Pakistani must visit this place once in their lifetime. We must remember the sacrifices they have made to protect the motherland.
My great grandfather was also injured in firing in jalianwala bagh. This incident strengthened the movement of the Indians against occupying britishers. I wish my country India a great future so that we can beat britishers in the all fields.
It was most tragic moment of history. We just can not forget it.
Wasn't it a shared independent struggle of india - pak? Pak has forgotten that it's real fight of independence was with Britain and has wrongly given importance to india pak partition. Why can't india pak together pass resolution condemning this and ask UK to apologize.
Most of world problems are result of british colonialism like racism against Africans,slavery of brown and black people, using them as battle troops to fight their wars, India-Pakistan, Israel-Palestine etc .Most of crowns jewellery was looted from its colonies.All of it needs to return back to its origin countries.Karma will bite back.Brexit is start of it.
now these people are telling us human rights shame for us
the killers and the killed both are in graves, must be repenting but its useless
British refusal to offer a token apology - for that is what an apology a century later is - for an act of unimginable barbarism shows what pathetic leaders it has had. Churchil is responsible for the famine of 1940s which saw more people die than in the holocaust.In a normal situation, Churchill would have been prosecuted as a criminal.However, the British consider this mass murderer as a great man and Gen Dyer is a minor person compared to this monster
it was such a tragic day for the people of India, whether Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus. I want to draw the attention of our leaders and intelligentsia to now think on different lines for apologies from Britain. the present mind set still is under the slave mentality. India should announce now that from here on they will not ask/beg the Britain for apology. Britain Government had committed the heinous crime of killing the innocent people , they should be ashamed of. Firm stand will recognize your dignity and respect and the begging.Pakistan, Bangla Desh, Burma, Nepal and Sri Lanka should also join in.
Look now at India and UK. One is the fastest growing economy while the other is falling apart and begging European countries to help it with brexit. Uk will lose Scotland and Ireland
What about the siege of Lucknow and 1857 massacre of 50,000? That was the largest. Why India and Pakistan don't remember this as martyrs day! The independence of India could have been 90 years earlier if Brits were not successful in dividing Hindu and Muslim fighters to conquer the rebellions.
Even more people died in Gujarat massacare. When India will appologise?
The Brits have yet to apologize officially.
Just few more years and they will rub their noses. Just wait and watch the rise of Asia