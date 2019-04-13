DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 13, 2019

Sindh accused of collecting tax from Hub industries

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 13, 2019

Balochistan vows to take up issue with Council of Common Interests. — APP/File
QUETTA: A meeting presided over by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Friday voiced concern over the collection of tax by the government of Sindh from industries based in the Hub area of Balochistan.

The meeting expressed reservations over the collection of tax by authorities in Sindh from the industries operating in Hub and maintained that it was depriving Balochistan of its due share in revenue.

The meeting vowed to raise the issue in the next meeting of the Council of Common Interests. The meeting reviewed issues pertaining to the labour and manpower department and decided to take steps to boost technical education and vocational training in the province.

Briefing the meeting, department’s secretary Bilal Jamali said steps were being taken to provide vocational training to increase human resources and for preparation of manpower as required following the inception of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

“The European Union has agreed to provide funds to functionalise the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta),” he said, adding the assistance would help the government digitalise vocational training centers and enable the youth to get jobs in foreign countries.

Mr Jamali said 33 training centers being run in Balochistan were providing one-year skill development training to students. Under social security, he added, labourers were being provided health, educational and residential facilities.

CM Alyani said workers were backbone of economy and therefore the government was responsible for their social development. He said unemployment in Balo­ch­is­tan could be brought to an end by providing modern technical education to the youth.

The meeting also revie­wed the Workers Welfare Fund project and issues related to the Employees Old-age Benefits Institution.

Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower Sar­dar Sarfaraz Khan Domki, Finance Secretary Noorul Haq Baloch, Balochistan Revenue Authority chairman Misri Ludhani attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2019

