Today's Paper | April 13, 2019

Balochistan CM orders installation of CCTV cameras in Hazarganji

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated April 13, 2019

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani chairs a meeting regarding the law and order situation in the provincial capital.—APP
QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has ordered the installation of CCTV cameras in the Hazarganji vegetable market on a war footing.

Presiding over a law and order meeting that was convened after the Hazarganji incident, the chief minister ordered to speed up operations against terrorists and extremists and those who supported them.

Balochistan home minister Mir Zia Langove, provincial ministers Mir Nasibullah Marri, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, MPA Asghar Khan Achakzai, Chief Secretary Dr Akhtar Nazir, Additional IG Police, DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema, and Deputy Commissioner as well as police and security force officials attended the meeting.

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2019

