18th Amendment rollback may ‘disintegrate’ country: Bilawal
GHOTKI: Reiterating the threat to launch a movement to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government, Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has came up with another strong warning that the country may face “another disintegration if One Unit is reintroduced” while rolling back the 18th Amendment.
In what appeared to be an attempt to counter Prime Minister Imran Khan’s rally in the area last month, the PPP leader addressed a huge crowd in Khangarh on Friday. He took the opportunity to target the government and its policies, including the coming tax amnesty scheme and the proposed move against the 18th Amendment, and issued his warning in harsher words as he repeatedly called PM Khan “a puppet” instead of taking his name.
“They are making every attempt to roll back the 18th Amendment,” said Mr Bhutto-Zardari. “It would not just end here but it would weaken the federation. Do they want the disintegration of this country? They want to introduce the One Unit system. The system once caused disintegration of the country and if it is introduced again, it will, God forbid, cause disintegration of the country again.”
The very next moment, the PPP chairman came up with the warning of an anti-government movement which he had been repeating for the past more than three months at every public forum.
Proposed tax amnesty scheme aimed at benefiting people close to Imran, alleges PPP leader
He said that the 1973 Constitution was a hard-earned democratic success of the people which could not be compromised at any cost. “To bring this constitution back to its original state, we lost lives and made sacrifices. It carries our sweat and blood. Let me be clear with you [government] and this should be loud and clear. If you touch this constitution, then there would be Dama Dam Must Qalandar,” he said to thunderous applause from the charged crowd.
In a jibe at the government and its proposed tax amnesty scheme, the PPP chairman also hurled some serious allegations against PM Khan and questioned the effectiveness of the coming plan which had always been criticised by the PTI in the past while it was part of the opposition.
“This puppet PM had always criticised the amnesty scheme in the past, terming it a tool to turn black money into white and humiliation of genuine taxpayers,” he said. “I ask you [Imran Khan] for whom you are bringing this amnesty scheme. For your offshore companies or to save New York properties of Aleema Baji which she built selling sewing machines? Are you bringing it to benefit fake bank accounts of Jehangir Tareen or illegal occupation of land by Aleem Khan? Or are you doing all this to benefit those people from whom you take donations in the name of cancer hospital for your politics and contest elections?”
Mr Bhutto-Zardari vowed to face all charges of corruption in the court and said that the PPP could not be scared in the name of the National Accountability Bureau by the government which was ignoring key issues of economic challenges and border security, but focusing more on victimisation of the opposition parties.
Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2019
Comments (9)
Is Bilawal threatening? Govt should deal with iron hands to curb these thugs .
And.... Who are you?
PTI government wants to implement one unit again across Pakistan.
Constitution can always be amended, it is not the final word! These group of corrupt elite politicians are just misleading the naive people of Sindh yet again. Just see how prosperous Sindh has been during PPPs 10 year rule! Absolutely in shambles. Its in stoneage, just give a visit to Sindh, you will be appalled. But these corrupt politicians live in Dubai and London, why would they care about? Except election time or when their corruption cases are being heard.
Can some one shut him up.
18th amendment has to be rolled back. This amendment has give immense power to the provinces to loot and plunder public funds. Sindh is the perfect case study where PPP has done blind corruption. Obviously, rollback will not go in favor of the bigwigs of PPP who have amassed wealth by stealing money.
PTI should ignore these hollow threats. PPP has now reduced to a regional party and trying to use Sindh card. PTI should work to bring a new amendment so that corruption and negative stranglehold of regional parties could be mitigated.
Good. Son of dad. Looks like him a bit too.
His grandfather did the same and he is following the same path.
This is exactly the reason why education should be the NATION’S first priority! If this guy can get media mileage and get crowds cheering for him then we need to really be worried abt our nation’s mental capacity.