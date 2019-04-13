Guidelines for implementation of UNSC 1267 sanctions unveiled

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday unveiled the ‘Guidelines for the Implementation of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions’, which are expected to improve the understanding of government authorities about sanctions regime and facilitate compliance.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that while the country consolidated gains made against terrorism through effective implementation of the National Action Plan, it was important to be “mindful of fulfilling its international legal obligations, including the implementation of the United Nations Security Council Sanctions which have been adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter”.

The launch was attended by a large number of federal and provincial government officials and representatives of financial institutions, law enforcement and other implementing agencies.

The guidelines were prepared by the National Committee for Overseeing Implementation of Sanctions against individuals and entities designated by the UN Security Council 1267 Al Qaeda /Da’esh Sanctions regime and Security Council 1988 (Taliban Sanctions regime) in consultation with stakeholders taking into account the requirements of the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Ms Janjua hoped that the guidelines would facilitate effective implementation of the UN Sanctions. The guidelines, besides helping officials better understand provisions of the international sanctions regime, would also improve their comprehension of relevant domestic legislation, and also make them realise their obligations.

In a message published along with the guidelines, the foreign secretary said: “I sincerely hope that these documents will facilitate the work of our authorities. They also demonstrate the resolve and seriousness of the Government of Pakistan about countering terrorism as a responsible member of the United Nations.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, in his message, meanwhile, said: “As we embark upon consolidating gains in our fight against terrorism, we expect that these guidelines would not only help better implementation of UNSC sanctions in Pakistan but would also prove to be a bench mark for other countries to emulate as a best practice.”

Published in Dawn, April 13th, 2019