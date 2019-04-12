DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 13, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Modi's party chief vows to throw illegal immigrants in India into Bay of Bengal

ReutersApril 12, 2019

Email

Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12. — Reuters
Amit Shah, president of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) addresses party workers in Ahmedabad, India, February 12. — Reuters

The head of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party took his invective against illegal Muslim immigrants to a new level this week as the general election kicked off, promising to throw them into the Bay of Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah referred to such illegal immigrants as “termites”, a description he also used last September, when he drew condemnation from rights groups. The US State Department also noted the remark in its annual human rights report.

“Infiltrators are like termites in the soil of Bengal,” Shah said on Thursday at a rally in the eastern state of West Bengal, as voting in India's 39-day general election started.

“A Bharatiya Janata Party government will pick up infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal,” he said, referring to illegal immigrants from neighbouring Muslim-majority Bangladesh.

Shah nevertheless reiterated the BJP's stance on giving citizenship to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs from Bangladesh and Pakistan.

India is already working on deporting an estimated 40,000 Rohingya Muslims living in the country after fleeing Buddhist-majority Myanmar. New Delhi considers them a security threat.

The comments from Shah, the right-hand man of Modi, drew criticism from the main opposition Congress party as well as minority groups. On Twitter, some users likened his speech to a suggestion of ethnic cleansing.

“The statement is a direct attack on the identity and integrity of the nation as a secular state,” the Kerala Christian Forum, a group from the southern state, said in a statement. It demanded an apology from Shah.

A BJP spokesman declined to comment on the speech.

Congress spokesman Sanjay Jha said Shah's remarks were a deliberate attempt to polarise voters along sectarian lines.

“The political business model of the BJP is to raise the communal temperature, keep it at a boil, and to keep India in a permanent religious divide,” Jha said.

India Elections 19
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
A shah
Apr 12, 2019 11:35pm

Please send them back

Recommend 0
Danish
Apr 12, 2019 11:37pm

Very good decision. Floating immigrants country will emerge as new India. and visa free.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2019 11:38pm

How about millions of illegal Indians living in the U.S., Europe, Africa, Asia, South America and the oil rich G.C.C. and other Middle Eastern countries?

Recommend 0
Hypocrisy
Apr 12, 2019 11:41pm

Shining India. A true democracy.

Recommend 0
Rajat Kumar
Apr 12, 2019 11:49pm

We have 20 million illegal immigrants living in India. They should be sent back to their countries.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 12, 2019 11:49pm

A real Pied Piper.

Recommend 0
Ryan
Apr 12, 2019 11:53pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, That is left to the governments to those countries.

Recommend 0
Dia
Apr 12, 2019 11:59pm

Rightly so! India is for Indians

Recommend 0
JayHo
Apr 13, 2019 12:04am

@Hypocrisy What part of “illegal” did you not understand?

Recommend 0
JayHo
Apr 13, 2019 12:06am

@Hypocrisy Yes. It’s shining at 7% growth every year without any marshal law being imposed in country’s 72 years history.

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 13, 2019 12:06am

Just imagine 2.5 crore illegal people living in your country. You are criticising him just because so much illegal immigrants are not in your country. It's more than entire population of australlia.

Recommend 0
ismailnust20
Apr 13, 2019 12:07am

A must read article for our Afghani brothers, India is your best friend. Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, it's time for unity.

Recommend 0
Perincheri gopinathan
Apr 13, 2019 12:08am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, They are legal immigrants. You must know the difference, a basic knowledge.

Recommend 0
Bigoted Indian
Apr 13, 2019 12:10am

Well done shah ji , my vote is with you

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 13, 2019 12:10am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Indians never go illegally. we are talented and skilled before leaving to any other country. Look at difference in Pakistani and indian workers in Saudi , UAE etc and their pay gap.

Recommend 0
Praks
Apr 13, 2019 12:24am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, are they not deported.?

Recommend 0
Pavan
Apr 13, 2019 12:26am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, and 90% of them are muslims...do u know that?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Two faces of democracy

Two faces of democracy

Neither the presidential nor the parliamentary form of government is a guarantee against instability.

Editorial

Updated April 12, 2019

What’s up at the stock market?

IF anybody is having one bad day after another these days, it is the stock brokers. Retail investors whose money is...
April 12, 2019

Tale of neglect

ARTICLE 25-A of the Constitution declares that the state is obligated to provide free and compulsory education to ...
Updated April 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s victory

WITH Benjamin Netanyahu all but assured of victory in Israel’s recently held elections, the future of the...
Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...