April 12, 2019

Two killed, 10 injured in Chaman blast targeting FC vehicle: police

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 12, 2019

This screengrab from footage taken following the explosion shows the site of the blast. — DawnNewsTV
Two civilians were killed and 10 injured on Friday evening in a blast in Balochistan's Chaman city, according to police.

Unidentified militants had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a motorcycle parked in the main bazar on Mall Road. The blast occurred when a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle carrying troops was passing through.

A child was among the two civilians who died immediately, said police, who added that two FC personnel were among those injured.

A screengrab shows the damage to nearby buildings. — DawnNewsTV
The injured were transported to the hospital and the area was cordoned off by police and district administration who arrived at the site shortly after the explosion occurred.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow at the loss of life.

The chief minister said that "security be kept on high alert in sensitive cities", and told "police and other law enforcement agencies to take comprehensive security measures".

This is the second blast to hit the province on Friday. Earlier, at least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market.

Comments (15)

Khurram
Apr 12, 2019 08:04pm

Situation getting bad to worse. RIP.

Recommend 0
SMi
Apr 12, 2019 08:07pm

Pakistan response for such act should be extremely tough

Recommend 0
zunaid, India
Apr 12, 2019 08:07pm

condolences from India.

Recommend 0
JustWasif
Apr 12, 2019 08:15pm

Oh.. What's going on again...!

Recommend 0
JustWasif
Apr 12, 2019 08:15pm

Not again... Please

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 12, 2019 08:26pm

What is this all about? Violence in whose name with what goal...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Vin
Apr 12, 2019 08:32pm

Condolences from India.

Recommend 0
Lahore Vivek
Apr 12, 2019 08:37pm

What do these coward terrorists achieve by taking the lives of innocent people??

Recommend 0
Moin
Apr 12, 2019 09:08pm

There should be no difference in terrorism. In all forms, it is bad.

Recommend 0
John
Apr 12, 2019 09:13pm

@Lahore Vivek, That is same question which every one keeps asking. Terrorist attacks be it in India, Pak or anywhere in world can never be justified.

Recommend 0
Rahul
Apr 12, 2019 09:24pm

Condolences from India. Rip innocent souls.

Recommend 0
Zak
Apr 12, 2019 09:29pm

Was this done by good terrorists or bad terrorists ?.

Recommend 0
Sha b
Apr 12, 2019 09:57pm

@Zak, what is the difference?

Recommend 0
Maboob Saleem
Apr 12, 2019 10:09pm

The Northwest Frontier will always be the Northwest Frontier.

Recommend 0
Sristys
Apr 12, 2019 11:05pm

While Nawaz Sheriff was there as PM of Pakistan, there were less bomb blast in both India and Pakistan.

Recommend 0

