Two civilians killed, 10 injured in Chaman blast targeting FC vehicle: police
Two civilians have been killed and 10 injured in a blast in Balochistan's Chaman city, according to police.
Unidentified militants had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a motorcycle parked in the main bazar on Mall Road. The blast occurred when a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle carrying troops was passing through.
A child was among the two civilians who died immediately, said police, who added that two FC personnel were among those injured.
The injured were transported to the hospital and the area was cordoned off by police and district administration who arrived at the site shortly after the explosion occurred.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow at the loss of life.
The chief minister said that "security be kept on high alert in sensitive cities", and told "police and other law enforcement agencies to take comprehensive security measures".
This is the second blast to hit the province on Friday. Earlier, at least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market.
This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.
Comments (11)
Situation getting bad to worse. RIP.
Pakistan response for such act should be extremely tough
condolences from India.
Oh.. What's going on again...!
Not again... Please
What is this all about? Violence in whose name with what goal...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Condolences from India.
What do these coward terrorists achieve by taking the lives of innocent people??
There should be no difference in terrorism. In all forms, it is bad.
@Lahore Vivek, That is same question which every one keeps asking. Terrorist attacks be it in India, Pak or anywhere in world can never be justified.
Condolences from India. Rip innocent souls.