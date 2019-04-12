Two civilians killed, 10 injured in Chaman blast targeting FC vehicle: police

Two civilians have been killed and 10 injured in a blast in Balochistan's Chaman city, according to police.

Unidentified militants had planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on a motorcycle parked in the main bazar on Mall Road. The blast occurred when a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle carrying troops was passing through.

A child was among the two civilians who died immediately, said police, who added that two FC personnel were among those injured.

A screengrab shows the damage to nearby buildings. — DawnNewsTV

The injured were transported to the hospital and the area was cordoned off by police and district administration who arrived at the site shortly after the explosion occurred.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the blast and expressed his sorrow at the loss of life.

The chief minister said that "security be kept on high alert in sensitive cities", and told "police and other law enforcement agencies to take comprehensive security measures".

This is the second blast to hit the province on Friday. Earlier, at least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.