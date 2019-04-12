DAWN.COM

FIA seizes Rs420 million in crackdown against hundi, hawala dealers in Karachi

Imran HafeezApril 12, 2019

FIA says "another major exchange company, similar to Khanani and Kalia International, is operating out of Dubai." ─ DawnNewsTV/File
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday confiscated Rs420 million in cash and arrested three suspects in Karachi as part of its crackdown against hundi and hawala dealers.

FIA Director Sultan Khawaja held a press conference where he said that FIA Sindh raided two centres of hundi and hawala activities, seizing hundreds of millions and detaining a trio of suspects, who were identified as Mohammad Rizwan, Kamran and Imran.

"Another major exchange company, similar to Khanani and Kalia International (KKI), is operating out of Dubai," the FIA official said, adding that the owner of the said company goes by his alias 'Rangila'.

It is pertinent to mention here that the now-defunct KKI was one of the largest and most sophisticated exchange companies in Pakistan. It infamously ran a parallel money transfer system for purposes of transferring money out of the country through illegal hundi/hawala channels.

Khawaja further said that "the illegal outflow of money from the country can be stopped by centralising the money trail."

Vikas
Apr 12, 2019 09:57pm

If the Open (Black) Market rate is at least 5% higher obviously people are going to use hawala. The government either needs to devalue the Rupee's official rate to the open market rate or throw some Dollars into he market to increase supply. Obviously there are no spare Dollars to pump into the market so devaluing the Rupee to it's true value of 150 is the only solution. The government cannot force the market to sell Dollars or Tomatoes or Milk or medicines at a controlled artificial rate which is below that determined by market factors. That is a recipe for disaster.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 12, 2019 10:14pm

Kudos to F I A...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Jameel
Apr 12, 2019 11:09pm

@Vikas, why through dollars in the market, people living in PK should be sticking and dealing in Rs, period

