DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

'She is an inspiration': Shah Mahmood heaps praise on outgoing Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua

Dawn.comApril 12, 2019

Email

A farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV
A farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday. — DawnNewsTV

A farewell ceremony in honour of outgoing Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Friday, where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi lauded her services for Pakistan.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials of the Foreign Office and a large number of foreign diplomats and ambassadors.

Janjua — the first woman appointed to the Foreign Office's top post — replaced Aizaz Chaudhry in 2017. She was long considered a favourite for the position. Although Hina Rabbani Khar served as the foreign minister (2011-13), no woman had ever held the post of foreign secretary in the country before Janjua.

Having joined the Foreign Service in 1984, Janjua's experience had mainly been in multilateral diplomacy. Her only remarkable bilateral posting had been as ambassador to Rome from December 2011 to October 2015. Among her other overseas postings are stints at the United Nations in New York and Geneva.

Janjua had not served on a major territorial desk at the headquarters, except for a year-long posting at the Soviet Union and Eastern Europe desk at the start of her Foreign Service career.

Addressing Friday's farewell ceremony, Foreign Minister Qureshi said Janjua had served as a "principled and competent foreign secretary" and that her services for Pakistan would always be remembered.

He further said that in all the years of their interaction, he learnt a lot from her.

Qureshi said that female officials in the Foreign Office have a lot to learn from the way Janjua conducted herself, adding: "I say this especially to the women, because in a male-dominated society like ours she has managed to rise to the rank of the country's first female foreign secretary."

"I first had the pleasure of working with you [Janjua] when you were the director general of planning and I was foreign minister [...] my respect for her went up exponentially when one day — looking at her capability — I asked her if she would like to work for my office and she said 'I am working for you, but I am currently placed at the foreign secretary's office and it is proper that I continue there'. I thought, here's a woman of character who has stuck to principle," he said while remembering his interaction with Janua in his previous tenure.

"I have seen her work Sundays, late hours, holidays; I mean [she is] alien to limitation, I think she is an inspiration," he said.

"I wish you well wherever you go, and I am not just saying that because it's polite — everyone knows I can be quite blunt — I am saying that because I mean it," Qureshi concluded.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood has been appointed to replace Janjua as the foreign secretary once she retires on April 16.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Superb
Apr 12, 2019 07:28pm

She is rajput, in western India many Hindu janjua rajput are found

Recommend 0
Bakhtawer Bilal
Apr 12, 2019 07:29pm

Nice to see a woman reaching new heights in our Pakistan. Let she be a role model for many more achievers.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Two faces of democracy

Two faces of democracy

Neither the presidential nor the parliamentary form of government is a guarantee against instability.

Editorial

Updated April 12, 2019

What’s up at the stock market?

IF anybody is having one bad day after another these days, it is the stock brokers. Retail investors whose money is...
April 12, 2019

Tale of neglect

ARTICLE 25-A of the Constitution declares that the state is obligated to provide free and compulsory education to ...
Updated April 12, 2019

Netanyahu’s victory

WITH Benjamin Netanyahu all but assured of victory in Israel’s recently held elections, the future of the...
Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...