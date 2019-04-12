Four major generals promoted to the rank of lieutenant general: ISPR
April 12, 2019
Four major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, announced on Friday.
According to a handout issued by the ISPR, the officers recommended for promotion to the rank of lieutenant general held the following ranks:
Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza
Major General Nauman Mahmood
Major General Azhar Abbas
Major General Faiz Hameed
