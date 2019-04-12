Four major generals promoted to the rank of lieutenant general: ISPR

Four major generals have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, announced on Friday.

According to a handout issued by the ISPR, the officers recommended for promotion to the rank of lieutenant general held the following ranks:

Major General Sahir Shamshad Mirza

Major General Nauman Mahmood

Major General Azhar Abbas

Major General Faiz Hameed