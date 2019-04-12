DAWN.COM

'Zardari could tamper records if not arrested,' NAB tells IHC

Malik AsadApril 12, 2019

The bureau, in its report furnished in the court today, explained its opposition to the granted ball, saying that the former president may tamper the record if not taken into custody. ─ DawnNewsTV/File
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday formally stated the reasons for its opposition to the interim bail granted to former PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the fake accounts case.

The IHC had on Wednesday extended Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur's interim bails till April 29, and directed the NAB to furnish details of ongoing and pending inquiries against the PPP leader.

The bureau, in its report presented to the court today, explained its opposition to bail, saying that the former president "may tamper records" if not taken into custody. Furthermore, it accused Zardari of not cooperating with the investigation team.

Fake bank accounts case: NAB files first reference, recovers Rs600m worth of land

According to the corruption watchdog, Zardari fraudulently obtained Rs1.5 billion in loans for his Park Lane company through other firms.

The bureau has alleged that Zardari, in connivance with former prime minister and fellow party leader Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, illegally obtained three luxurious bullet-proof cars, two BMWs and one Toyota Lexus from the Toshakhana (the state gift repository), which were gifted by the governments of UAE and Libya.

NAB further said that that Zardari paid Rs37.16 million as duty/tax on the said vehicles through cheques issued from the fake accounts in question.

"NAB has collected documentary evidence in accordance with the law," it added. "However, it is the petitioner that is not cooperating with NAB. Moreover, the petitioner remained at influential positions. Therefore, tampering of evidence on his part cannot be ruled out."

The fake accounts case, through which billions of rupees were allegedly laundered, was initially registered in 2015 against former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, who is said to be close to Zardari. Later, the PPP co-chairperson and his sibling were also added to the probe for allegedly using the accounts under investigation for suspicious transactions.

On DawnNews

dr kamran
Apr 12, 2019 02:13pm

one group help other group in corruption .some time we have to investigate the said party someyime very obvious but cannot name it.

Recommend 0
aslam khan
Apr 12, 2019 02:16pm

Like he will tamper records himself. He must have many people on payroll for tempering.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2019 02:21pm

Once a criminal, always a fraudster.

Recommend 0
Parvez
Apr 12, 2019 02:22pm

You are being manganous by using the word ' could ' tamper records .....

Recommend 0
Voter
Apr 12, 2019 02:34pm

It’s not could but definitely will.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 12, 2019 02:36pm

You mean to say that the records have not yet been tempered with by the accused? What have they been waiting for during this time span?

Recommend 0
iffi
Apr 12, 2019 02:44pm

Untouchables should be brought to justice ... if wan Pakistan to really change

Recommend 0
Pakman
Apr 12, 2019 02:48pm

All these big time crooked politicians are a disgrace to the Nation, even worse are decent folks within the party trying to patronize and protect their corrupt bosses. Shame on Pakistani politicians.

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed
Apr 12, 2019 02:58pm

a criminal thug who runs corruption mafia under guise of politics

Recommend 0
Marcus
Apr 12, 2019 03:01pm

Falling on deaf ears.

Recommend 0

