20 killed, 48 injured in attack targeting Hazara community in Quetta
At least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market on Friday morning.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, who was present at the site of the attack, said the blast targeted the Hazara ethnic community, but Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ─ who later confirmed the death toll ─ said that the blast was not targeting Hazaras.
"Our guess is that no specific community was targeted. Marri Baloch and FC personnel were among those killed as well. The numbers of the Hazara community were just greater," Langove said.
"The attack took place in a [green grocer's] shop. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted in a gunny sack filled with potatoes. Whether it was timed or remote-controlled, our experts will tell. Right now they are investigating," DIG Cheema told reporters at the site of the attack.
However, Langove at a later press conference described the blast as a suicide attack.
Eight of those killed were Hazara. At least one Frontier Corps soldier deputed for their security was also martyred in the attack, DIG Cheema said. Others who lost their lives included shopkeepers, businessmen and citizens working or residing in the area.
Four FC soldiers were among the injured.
"We are giving our attention to the wounded at this time," he said. The injured have been shifted to hospitals ─ where an emergency has been imposed ─ for treatment.
"We have arranged transportation back [home] for Hazaras who remained unhurt in the attack," he added.
Hazaras demand more security
Qadir Nayil, a Hazara community leader, asked the government for provision of better protection.
"Once again our people were the target and once again we will have to bury our dear ones," he said.
Read more: The graveyard where the Hazaras of Quetta celebrate life
"We demand more security from the government and all those involved in today's act of terrorism should be found and punished."
Hazarganji a repeat target
The Hazarganji area in Quetta has been witness to similar attacks in the past. Hazara shopkeepers are known to stock vegetables and fruits from the Hazarganji bazaar to sell at their own shops. They are provided a security escort to and from Hazarganji since they are constantly under threat of attack.
DIG Cheema, speaking to DawnNewsTV, explained that "people from the Hazara community come here daily in a convoy from Hazara Town to buy vegetables. They are escorted by police and FC, and then they return there. It was the same today," he said.
"There were 11 cars and 55 people. Police and FC were in front of them and behind them. They [the security] brought them to Hazarganji. When they entered the sabzi mandi, the police expanded their perimeter to the gates so that no one would enter, while the FC took their positions," he continued.
"Around 7:30am, they [the shoppers] were loading [produce] at a shop when the blast happened."
Explore: Why Quetta is no longer a place for doing business
"The security forces are here, police are here. What more can we do? We secure them [the community] and travel back and forth with them. If something is hidden in a shop, then the shopkeepers will need to be probed," he said.
He explained that the last time there had been an attack in the area, he had written to the administration and asked them to keep the area clean so that there were no hiding places for bombs.
He also regretted that the Safe City project for Quetta had run into delays, and that there was a shortage of CCTV cameras in the area.
The attack came after a lull of at least a year in attacks against Hazaras, though there have been isolated shootings.
PM seeks inquiry into attack
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and sought an inquiry report into the attack, Radio Pakistan reported.
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal strongly condemned the attack. He assured that the elements involved in the attack and those leading them would be proceeded against, and directed the provision of the best medical treatment to the wounded.
"People who have an extremist mindset are a menace to society," the chief minister asserted. "We must foil the conspiracy to disrupt peace."
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the attack.
Violence against Hazaras
Hazaras are disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance. Nearly half a million Hazaras have settled here since fleeing Afghanistan to escape violence in their homeland during the past four decades.
Read more: Targeted killing of Hazaras
A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) last year stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta from January 2012 to Dec 2017.
NCHR official Fazeela Alyani had earlier said that all these lives were lost in Quetta. According to the NCHR, targeted killings, suicide attacks, and bomb blasts have inflicted harm to daily life, education, and business activities of ethnic Hazara community members in Balochistan's largest city.
Alyani had also explained that the fear and intimidation forced Hazaras to migrate to foreign countries, while target killings forced Hazara students to abandon their studies.
Balochistan has seen at least three others blasts in different areas over the last month, with varying targets.
Four policemen were targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Quetta, while an IED blast targeting a passenger train in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali killed four people.
At least two people were killed and 11 others injured in a bomb blast in a Panjgur bazaar.
Additional reporting by Javed Hussain and Nadir Guramani in Islamabad, and The Associated Press.
Comments (73)
The killers, whosoever they may be, must be brought to face justice for this heinous crime committed by them within the shortest possible time limit. This is the only way to stop a repetition of similar crimes in the future. Justice delayed is justice denied.
Strongly condemnable!! Poor souls.
Sincere condolences for the loss of life and the strongest condemnation of attack.
There must be a reason why the Hazara are targeted, that core cause needs to be addressed.
Strongly codemned attacked but incapability of the people installed also condemned.
The banned outfits must be cleansed on most urgent basis. My heart goes with the deceased and injured. RIP. A tragic loss indeed.
Sooooooo sad to see all this stop killing innocent .
what are the agencies doing ..where is intelligence . whosoever is behind these attacks ,why cannot we stop them ..
Waheguru...When this bloodshed will end.... I strongly condemn this heinous act.... Poor souls...RIP
Really SAD. IK saheb, please ban each and every radical outfit- Friendly or otherwise.
Very sad indeed
This was very much on the cards. The frustrated elements across the border failed to pressurize Pakistan for their political mileage on the conventional warfare, so they have resorted to such cowardly tactics.
Intelligence failure
What they get benefited after killing innocent citizens, I appeal this time killers should not be spared, please catch them & punish them.
Condolences from india. RIP.
RIP
Let's stop with the usual bureaucratic bluster of "condemning" these attacks. Instead, the state can give some meaning to the loss of these innocent lives by launching a full, all-out drive against the monsters who did this. How much more suffering can the Hazara take?
RIP! One condemnable crime, security lapses must be checked & sealed...
PM to follow New Zealand PM
Our govt is busy politicisng issues and hunting opposition.wish they paid attention to pakistan as well.
This is extremely unfortunate. Even one person losing his/her life due to such attack is too many.
These poor souls have done nothing to deserve this. What objective are the attackers trying to achieve by targeting innocent people?
People who did this must be caught and brought to face punishment that is severe enough to deter any future occurrence of such crime.
Indian citizen
Who? Why? To achieve what goal...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Deplorable. Govt. must take a strict action against all the banned outfits and all those spreading sectarian strife.
RIP from India
RIP
RIP.
What are the LEAs doing?
My sympathy is with Hazards community, RIP.
OIC must take a stand on this.
Government not able to arrange ambulance for rescue team
@Kashmiri, impossible for any agencies to predict terrorist attack
I along with vast majority of my country fellows wholeheartedly, condemn this inhumane incident that was planned and executed by enimies of Pakistan both within and without. Such people are puppets of traitors, corrupt mafia and they don't want peace, they are worse than enimals and do not belong to any religion, creed or nationality. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).
Terror is common enemy. Let's eliminate them for humanity. My condolences for people died. RIP.
@Save Uighur Turks, dont look here and there, look within and find what is going wrong. oppose all kind of hate.
Strongly condemn-able. Sincere condolences for the loss of lives.
@Javed,
So now we need to find the fault and root cause for violence against the hazaras in the hazaras? They are more human than you and by your statement you have shown how inhuman you are.
@Javed, u dont know the core reason? Very strange.
Condolences from China RIP
Sincere condolences!! The first thing we do to defeat the terrorist is by being ONE! They were not just Hazaras, they were Pakistani, Muslims & our countrymen and brothers! They were family. No Hazara, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pathan, Hindu etc. please!!!
@Gordon D. Walker, are you not aware of sectarian hatred?
Was this done by good or bad terrorists?
@majid, get well soon.
@majid, why try to turn a blind eye towards sectarian hatred that exists, instead of blaming outsiders?
Oh! My! What are we coming to.?Why kill innocents who do not have a thing to do with ideologies and are struggling to get a handle to their lives?I am unable to understand .No ideology ,no faith and no religion is a above human life.I can only cry out in pain and sympathise with those who lost their loved ones and hope that those who are injured recover quickly.
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
Most enemies are within, it's just that you pretend not to see them
Not killed but martyred.
Yet another targeted killing of one community
Madness of killing people should be eradicated on first priority by all governments on this planet. Weapons should be banned. Humans should not be divided .... by anything.
Feeling sad and prayers for the dear departured souls.
When will this end? My memories of Quetta are of peaceful place where we prided ourselves on being the most caring community then this scourge ruined everything. It started after 2000 and still continues in 2019. How many more people have to die?
Plz, Always don't point fingers to others. People of Hazara, people of quetta, know who is targeting them from generation. Pointing fingers to others is becoming a norm and we all are brain washed to the Core.
@Javed, The reason is the banned outfits. This incident has happened soon after the release of Ramzan Mengal. Why can't government implement NAP in its true form, or is it still napping!
Deep condolences for the lives lost. The killers should not be spared!
It wouldn't surprise me if the RSS are behind these attacks. India creates both domestic and export terrorism.
My deepest condolences to the bereaved families for these senseless murders. Bring the terrorists to book and give them the harshest punishment.
@majid, Blaming and denial will not help at all. If you have valid proofs present them to the world.
Good terrorist or Bad, please wake up
so intolerant society.
Rigt after two days of releasing Ramazan Mengal....what a coincidence
This has happened too many times in Quetta with absolutely no action from the police.
Right after two days of releasing Ramazan Mengal....what a coincidence
not human who are planning and executing such barbaric act of violence.
The way Hazars have to fetch vegetables speaks volumes about their safety. Is it difficult to have a vegetable Mandi within Hazara mohalla. That will be far safe and will need less security deployment.
The murdering savages who committed this heinous crime need to be brought to justice as quickly as possible. Terrorism and extremism needs to be rooted out of Pakistani society. Sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.
Failure of agencies. This is sectarian killing. We need strong action against who did this.
Thanks for all the condolences from the our neighbouring countries. We are all blood brothers regardless of religion, they day we understand this is the day this region will witness unmatchable success. lets be better than all the war mongering western countries.
My sympathy is with Hazards community, RIP
There isn’t just one Kulbashan!
Get the men behind such actions!!! Where is the intelligence service?
What a heart-breaking, mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?
@Kaifa,
That's the reason why a proper education is necessary for you.
@Ejaz, The security forces are here, police are here. What more can we do?
@majid, Total ignorance is such a bliss.