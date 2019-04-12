DAWN.COM

April 12, 2019

20 killed, 48 injured in attack targeting Hazara community in Quetta

Syed Ali Shah | Dawn.com
Updated April 12, 2019

Members of the bomb disposal unit survey the site after a blast at a vegetable market in Quetta. ─ Reuters
Family members of the blast victims comfort each other outside a mortuary in Quetta. ─ AP
At least 20 people were killed and 48 injured in a blast believed to be targeting members of the Hazara community in Quetta's Hazarganji market on Friday morning.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, who was present at the site of the attack, said the blast targeted the Hazara ethnic community, but Home Minister Ziaullah Langove ─ who later confirmed the death toll ─ said that the blast was not targeting Hazaras.

"Our guess is that no specific community was targeted. Marri Baloch and FC personnel were among those killed as well. The numbers of the Hazara community were just greater," Langove said.

"The attack took place in a [green grocer's] shop. An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted in a gunny sack filled with potatoes. Whether it was timed or remote-controlled, our experts will tell. Right now they are investigating," DIG Cheema told reporters at the site of the attack.

However, Langove at a later press conference described the blast as a suicide attack.

Eight of those killed were Hazara. At least one Frontier Corps soldier deputed for their security was also martyred in the attack, DIG Cheema said. Others who lost their lives included shopkeepers, businessmen and citizens working or residing in the area.

Four FC soldiers were among the injured.

"We are giving our attention to the wounded at this time," he said. The injured have been shifted to hospitals ─ where an emergency has been imposed ─ for treatment.

"We have arranged transportation back [home] for Hazaras who remained unhurt in the attack," he added.

Hazaras demand more security

Qadir Nayil, a Hazara community leader, asked the government for provision of better protection.

"Once again our people were the target and once again we will have to bury our dear ones," he said.

Read more: The graveyard where the Hazaras of Quetta celebrate life

"We demand more security from the government and all those involved in today's act of terrorism should be found and punished."

Hazarganji a repeat target

DIG Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema speaks to reporters.

The Hazarganji area in Quetta has been witness to similar attacks in the past. Hazara shopkeepers are known to stock vegetables and fruits from the Hazarganji bazaar to sell at their own shops. They are provided a security escort to and from Hazarganji since they are constantly under threat of attack.

DIG Cheema, speaking to DawnNewsTV, explained that "people from the Hazara community come here daily in a convoy from Hazara Town to buy vegetables. They are escorted by police and FC, and then they return there. It was the same today," he said.

"There were 11 cars and 55 people. Police and FC were in front of them and behind them. They [the security] brought them to Hazarganji. When they entered the sabzi mandi, the police expanded their perimeter to the gates so that no one would enter, while the FC took their positions," he continued.

"Around 7:30am, they [the shoppers] were loading [produce] at a shop when the blast happened."

Explore: Why Quetta is no longer a place for doing business

"The security forces are here, police are here. What more can we do? We secure them [the community] and travel back and forth with them. If something is hidden in a shop, then the shopkeepers will need to be probed," he said.

He explained that the last time there had been an attack in the area, he had written to the administration and asked them to keep the area clean so that there were no hiding places for bombs.

He also regretted that the Safe City project for Quetta had run into delays, and that there was a shortage of CCTV cameras in the area.

The attack came after a lull of at least a year in attacks against Hazaras, though there have been isolated shootings.

PM seeks inquiry into attack

Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the blast and sought an inquiry report into the attack, Radio Pakistan reported.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal strongly condemned the attack. He assured that the elements involved in the attack and those leading them would be proceeded against, and directed the provision of the best medical treatment to the wounded.

"People who have an extremist mindset are a menace to society," the chief minister asserted. "We must foil the conspiracy to disrupt peace."

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Zardari and PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb also condemned the attack.

Violence against Hazaras

Hazaras are disproportionately targeted by sectarian violence as they are easily identifiable due to their distinctive physical appearance. Nearly half a million Hazaras have settled here since fleeing Afghanistan to escape violence in their homeland during the past four decades.

Read more: Targeted killing of Hazaras

A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) last year stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta from January 2012 to Dec 2017.

NCHR official Fazeela Alyani had earlier said that all these lives were lost in Quetta. According to the NCHR, targeted killings, suicide attacks, and bomb blasts have inflicted harm to daily life, education, and business activities of ethnic Hazara community members in Balochistan's largest city.

Alyani had also explained that the fear and intimidation forced Hazaras to migrate to foreign countries, while target killings forced Hazara students to abandon their studies.

Balochistan has seen at least three others blasts in different areas over the last month, with varying targets.

Four policemen were targeted in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Quetta, while an IED blast targeting a passenger train in Balochistan's Dera Murad Jamali killed four people.

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured in a bomb blast in a Panjgur bazaar.

Additional reporting by Javed Hussain and Nadir Guramani in Islamabad, and The Associated Press.

Terrorism in Pakistan, Violence against Shias
Pakistan

SHAHID SATTAR
Apr 12, 2019 09:12am

The killers, whosoever they may be, must be brought to face justice for this heinous crime committed by them within the shortest possible time limit. This is the only way to stop a repetition of similar crimes in the future. Justice delayed is justice denied.

Lahore Vivek
Apr 12, 2019 09:19am

Strongly condemnable!! Poor souls.

Vin
Apr 12, 2019 09:40am

Sincere condolences for the loss of life and the strongest condemnation of attack.

Javed
Apr 12, 2019 09:48am

There must be a reason why the Hazara are targeted, that core cause needs to be addressed.

Ejaz
Apr 12, 2019 09:50am

Strongly codemned attacked but incapability of the people installed also condemned.

Adnan Mazher Khan
Apr 12, 2019 09:51am

The banned outfits must be cleansed on most urgent basis. My heart goes with the deceased and injured. RIP. A tragic loss indeed.

Vijay
Apr 12, 2019 09:52am

Sooooooo sad to see all this stop killing innocent .

Kashmiri
Apr 12, 2019 09:52am

what are the agencies doing ..where is intelligence . whosoever is behind these attacks ,why cannot we stop them ..

S Singh
Apr 12, 2019 09:54am

Waheguru...When this bloodshed will end.... I strongly condemn this heinous act.... Poor souls...RIP

RK Singh
Apr 12, 2019 09:54am

Really SAD. IK saheb, please ban each and every radical outfit- Friendly or otherwise.

Shazia
Apr 12, 2019 09:55am

Very sad indeed

majid
Apr 12, 2019 09:56am

This was very much on the cards. The frustrated elements across the border failed to pressurize Pakistan for their political mileage on the conventional warfare, so they have resorted to such cowardly tactics.

M
Apr 12, 2019 09:58am

Intelligence failure

Human
Apr 12, 2019 09:59am

What they get benefited after killing innocent citizens, I appeal this time killers should not be spared, please catch them & punish them.

Hari Chennai
Apr 12, 2019 10:08am

Condolences from india. RIP.

Rock Solid
Apr 12, 2019 10:11am

RIP

HashBrown®
Apr 12, 2019 10:12am

Let's stop with the usual bureaucratic bluster of "condemning" these attacks. Instead, the state can give some meaning to the loss of these innocent lives by launching a full, all-out drive against the monsters who did this. How much more suffering can the Hazara take?

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 12, 2019 10:13am

RIP! One condemnable crime, security lapses must be checked & sealed...

Zakota
Apr 12, 2019 10:14am

PM to follow New Zealand PM

abdullah
Apr 12, 2019 10:26am

Our govt is busy politicisng issues and hunting opposition.wish they paid attention to pakistan as well.

LongArmsOfJustice
Apr 12, 2019 10:26am

This is extremely unfortunate. Even one person losing his/her life due to such attack is too many.

These poor souls have done nothing to deserve this. What objective are the attackers trying to achieve by targeting innocent people?

People who did this must be caught and brought to face punishment that is severe enough to deter any future occurrence of such crime.

Indian citizen

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 12, 2019 10:29am

Who? Why? To achieve what goal...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

ZZQ
Apr 12, 2019 10:30am

Deplorable. Govt. must take a strict action against all the banned outfits and all those spreading sectarian strife.

Jassi
Apr 12, 2019 10:32am

RIP from India

Hari
Apr 12, 2019 10:37am

RIP

Desi Dimag
Apr 12, 2019 10:43am

RIP.

Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Apr 12, 2019 10:44am

What are the LEAs doing?

Desi Dimag
Apr 12, 2019 10:46am

My sympathy is with Hazards community, RIP.

Save Uighur Turks
Apr 12, 2019 10:48am

OIC must take a stand on this.

GH
Apr 12, 2019 10:50am

Government not able to arrange ambulance for rescue team

deva
Apr 12, 2019 10:55am

@Kashmiri, impossible for any agencies to predict terrorist attack

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 12, 2019 10:58am

I along with vast majority of my country fellows wholeheartedly, condemn this inhumane incident that was planned and executed by enimies of Pakistan both within and without. Such people are puppets of traitors, corrupt mafia and they don't want peace, they are worse than enimals and do not belong to any religion, creed or nationality. (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Ujla sitara
Apr 12, 2019 11:06am

Terror is common enemy. Let's eliminate them for humanity. My condolences for people died. RIP.

deva
Apr 12, 2019 11:09am

@Save Uighur Turks, dont look here and there, look within and find what is going wrong. oppose all kind of hate.

Irshad Akhtar
Apr 12, 2019 11:09am

Strongly condemn-able. Sincere condolences for the loss of lives.

Ken Starr
Apr 12, 2019 11:13am

@Javed,
So now we need to find the fault and root cause for violence against the hazaras in the hazaras? They are more human than you and by your statement you have shown how inhuman you are.

Jjacky
Apr 12, 2019 11:13am

@Javed, u dont know the core reason? Very strange.

Chinese_Zak
Apr 12, 2019 11:17am

Condolences from China RIP

Ahmed Abdullah
Apr 12, 2019 11:28am

Sincere condolences!! The first thing we do to defeat the terrorist is by being ONE! They were not just Hazaras, they were Pakistani, Muslims & our countrymen and brothers! They were family. No Hazara, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pathan, Hindu etc. please!!!

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 12, 2019 11:31am

@Gordon D. Walker, are you not aware of sectarian hatred?

BK
Apr 12, 2019 11:32am

Was this done by good or bad terrorists?

Neighbor
Apr 12, 2019 11:33am

@majid, get well soon.

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 12, 2019 11:33am

@majid, why try to turn a blind eye towards sectarian hatred that exists, instead of blaming outsiders?

Murali
Apr 12, 2019 11:34am

Oh! My! What are we coming to.?Why kill innocents who do not have a thing to do with ideologies and are struggling to get a handle to their lives?I am unable to understand .No ideology ,no faith and no religion is a above human life.I can only cry out in pain and sympathise with those who lost their loved ones and hope that those who are injured recover quickly.

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 12, 2019 11:34am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani,
Most enemies are within, it's just that you pretend not to see them

Ali hassan
Apr 12, 2019 11:37am

Not killed but martyred.

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 12, 2019 11:39am

Yet another targeted killing of one community

Ashish Gupta, Pune
Apr 12, 2019 11:39am

Madness of killing people should be eradicated on first priority by all governments on this planet. Weapons should be banned. Humans should not be divided .... by anything.

Ayesha khan
Apr 12, 2019 11:41am

Feeling sad and prayers for the dear departured souls.

Baloch
Apr 12, 2019 11:43am

When will this end? My memories of Quetta are of peaceful place where we prided ourselves on being the most caring community then this scourge ruined everything. It started after 2000 and still continues in 2019. How many more people have to die?

Another Zak
Apr 12, 2019 11:45am

Plz, Always don't point fingers to others. People of Hazara, people of quetta, know who is targeting them from generation. Pointing fingers to others is becoming a norm and we all are brain washed to the Core.

Rockies110
Apr 12, 2019 11:48am

@Javed, The reason is the banned outfits. This incident has happened soon after the release of Ramzan Mengal. Why can't government implement NAP in its true form, or is it still napping!

Sumit Indian
Apr 12, 2019 11:48am

Deep condolences for the lives lost. The killers should not be spared!

Kaifa
Apr 12, 2019 11:50am

It wouldn't surprise me if the RSS are behind these attacks. India creates both domestic and export terrorism.

Feroz
Apr 12, 2019 11:56am

My deepest condolences to the bereaved families for these senseless murders. Bring the terrorists to book and give them the harshest punishment.

Raging Phoenix
Apr 12, 2019 11:59am

@majid, Blaming and denial will not help at all. If you have valid proofs present them to the world.

Razzak
Apr 12, 2019 12:01pm

Good terrorist or Bad, please wake up

secular
Apr 12, 2019 12:05pm

so intolerant society.

Parveen Rizvi
Apr 12, 2019 12:07pm

Rigt after two days of releasing Ramazan Mengal....what a coincidence

urooj saifi
Apr 12, 2019 12:07pm

This has happened too many times in Quetta with absolutely no action from the police.

Parveen Rizvi
Apr 12, 2019 12:09pm

Right after two days of releasing Ramazan Mengal....what a coincidence

ilyas khan
Apr 12, 2019 12:10pm

not human who are planning and executing such barbaric act of violence.

Lost cause
Apr 12, 2019 12:11pm

The way Hazars have to fetch vegetables speaks volumes about their safety. Is it difficult to have a vegetable Mandi within Hazara mohalla. That will be far safe and will need less security deployment.

Mohiz
Apr 12, 2019 12:12pm

The murdering savages who committed this heinous crime need to be brought to justice as quickly as possible. Terrorism and extremism needs to be rooted out of Pakistani society. Sincerest condolences to the families of the victims.

Pak-UK
Apr 12, 2019 12:19pm

Failure of agencies. This is sectarian killing. We need strong action against who did this.

Sammy
Apr 12, 2019 12:20pm

Thanks for all the condolences from the our neighbouring countries. We are all blood brothers regardless of religion, they day we understand this is the day this region will witness unmatchable success. lets be better than all the war mongering western countries.

Hanuman
Apr 12, 2019 12:22pm

My sympathy is with Hazards community, RIP

Omar
Apr 12, 2019 12:31pm

There isn’t just one Kulbashan!

Hamed Quraishi
Apr 12, 2019 12:34pm

Get the men behind such actions!!! Where is the intelligence service?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 12, 2019 12:34pm

What a heart-breaking, mind-boggling and soul-searching tragedy?

Arif Khan
Apr 12, 2019 12:46pm

@Kaifa,

That's the reason why a proper education is necessary for you.

mansoor
Apr 12, 2019 12:46pm

@Ejaz, The security forces are here, police are here. What more can we do?

mansoor
Apr 12, 2019 12:48pm

@majid, Total ignorance is such a bliss.

