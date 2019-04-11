DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 12, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IMF, World Bank urge caution with China loans

AFPApril 11, 2019

Email

World Bank President, David Malpass, speaks during a media briefing ahead of this weekends IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington. ─ AFP
World Bank President, David Malpass, speaks during a media briefing ahead of this weekends IMF-World Bank spring meetings in Washington. ─ AFP

The rising influence of lending by China to developing nations is increasingly under the spotlight amid concerns the growing debt burden and onerous conditions could sow the seeds of a crisis.

The global development lenders, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, are calling for more transparency about loan amounts and terms, and cautioning governments against relying too much on debt.

At the Spring meetings of the institutions on Thursday, newly-installed World Bank President David Malpass warned that “17 African countries are already at high risk of debt distress, and that number is just growing as the new contracts come in and aren't sufficiently transparent.”

Read: China acknowledges it’s extending financial help to Pakistan

And IMF chief Christine Lagarde said the high debt levels and number of lenders, who do not all conform to international norms, also complicate any future efforts to restructure a country's debt.

“Both the bank and the IMF are working together in order to bring about more transparency and be better able to identify debt out there, terms and conditions, volumes and maturities,” she said at a news briefing.

“We are constantly encouraging both borrowers and lenders to align as much as possible with the debt principles” set by international organizations such as the Paris Club and Group of 20.

An IMF report issued this week warned that rising debt levels around the world — government and corporate borrowing — poses a risk to the global economy.

And Lagarde said, “It's clear that any debt restructuring programs going forward in the years to come will be more complicated than debt restructuring programs that were conducted 10 years ago, simply because of the multiplicity of lenders, and the fact that not all public debt is offered by members of the Paris Club.”

Debt drags down economies

Malpass acknowledged that lending can help economies grow “but if it's not done in a transparent way, with good outcome from the build-up of debt, then you end up having it be a drag on economies.”

He cautioned that “history is full of those situations where too much debt dragged down economies.”

The G20 has called on the two Washington-based lenders to collect data on debt to get a better handle on the amounts and loan conditions.

“I'll be reporting to the G20 on the progress during our meetings coming up this week, and the keys are to have transparent disclosure of the debt as it is being created, and also then have the focus on good outcomes in terms of quality projects,” Malpass said.

“This is critical for poor countries as they try to move forward to have the projects associated with good quality programs and full disclosure of the debt.”

China also has a growing role as a donor to the World Bank fund that provides low-cost loans to the poorest countries.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Wise1
Apr 11, 2019 11:55pm

Borrow but be transparent and open on the terms. Fair and reasonable expectation - does CPEC follow this?

Recommend 0
No lies
Apr 12, 2019 12:01am

It's Pakistan iron brother, so Pakistan should borrow more

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 12, 2019 12:14am

Pakistan has no choice but to accept Chinese loans.

Recommend 0
AK
Apr 12, 2019 12:17am

Is CPEC really good for Pakistan? IMF seems to gave serious doubts.

Recommend 0
A shah
Apr 12, 2019 12:19am

Pakistan is stuck in Chinese debt trap

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Apr 12, 2019 12:21am

Why only China loans. There has to be caution on any kind of loans. Should be done only after understanding the consequences

Recommend 0
Truely Hyderabadi
Apr 12, 2019 12:22am

The iron friend is indeed a friend with iron heart without any emotions with a single goal of profit for himself

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

SC and minority rights

SC and minority rights

Nearly five years down the line, the Supreme Court judgement remains largely unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...
Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...