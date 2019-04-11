PM reviews CPEC projects ahead of second China visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that his government's focus during the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be on agriculture, education and various other sectors, as he chaired a high-level meeting on his upcoming visit of China.

The prime minister, who is scheduled to embark on his second visit of Beijing later this month, reviewed preparations regarding mutually beneficial projects that Pakistan and China are expected to initiate as part of the CPEC.

The premier, according to a press release issued by the PM's office, remarked that the "first phase of CPEC comprised merely of a few power plants and three roads."

"Meanwhile, in the second phase, under the incumbent government, agriculture, education, health, water, skill-based education, skill development, transport projects and upgrading of Main Line-1 will be done," he added.

The prime minister said that "CPEC is not only one of the foremost priorities of the government but that he also wants other countries to join the project so that a new chapter of growth and prosperity is ushered in the region."

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and other government officials.