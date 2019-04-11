DAWN.COM

April 12, 2019

PM Khan reviews CPEC projects ahead of second China visit

Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 11, 2019

The prime minister says that "CPEC is not only one of the foremost priorities of the government but that he also wants other countries to join the project so that a new chapter of growth and prosperity is ushered in the region." ─ RadioPakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday, during a high-level meeting on his upcoming visit of China, said that his government's focus during the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would be on agriculture, education and various other sectors.

The prime minister, who is scheduled to embark on his second visit of Beijing later this month, reviewed preparations regarding mutually beneficial projects that Pakistan and China are expected to initiate as part of the CPEC.

The premier, according to a press release issued by the PM's office, remarked that the "first phase of CPEC comprised merely of a few power plants and three roads."

"Meanwhile, in the second phase, under the incumbent government, agriculture, education, health, water, skill-based education, skill development, transport projects and upgrading of Main Line-1 will be done," he added.

The prime minister said that "CPEC is not only one of the foremost priorities of the government but that he also wants other countries to join the project so that a new chapter of growth and prosperity is ushered in the region."

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan and other government officials.

Pakistani
Apr 11, 2019 11:12pm

If government pays more attention and respect local businesses and give them opportunities others will follow. Trying to attract foreign companies not working for Pakistan for last 30 years now time to be honest with our self and pay attention to uplift our people by supporting them unconditionally.

kamal
Apr 11, 2019 11:44pm

The prime minister said that "CPEC is not only one of the foremost priorities of the government but that he also wants other countries to join the project so that a new chapter of growth and prosperity is ushered in the region." Will you please name the countries which should join the CPEC and why?

zunaid, India
Apr 11, 2019 11:50pm

Trust me...no country will help you develop. You have to fight for development yourself in this world. Learn from India.

Bajake Thokdia
Apr 11, 2019 11:56pm

Cpec will get Pakistan free of all problems.

Dr. Faazil Ahmed
Apr 12, 2019 12:17am

Please review the terms agreed upon by the previous corrupt regimes and make it public. Fulfill your promise about Naya Pakistan IK. We trust in you.

