April 11, 2019

Saudi Arabia executes Pakistani couple on drug-related charges

Dawn.com
April 11, 2019

JPP says Saudi Arabia executes more Pakistanis than any other foreign nationality, despite being a close regional ally. ─ Dawn/File
Saudi Arabia's interior ministry has announced that two Pakistani nationals, a husband-and-wife duo, were executed on Thursday after being found guilty by its courts of smuggling heroin into the Kingdom.

The country's ministry, in a press release, stated that Muhammad Mustafa and Fatima Ijaz were "arrested when they smuggled a quantity of heroin".

The case was referred to the court where an investigation led to the indictment of the accused, said the Saudi ministry, adding that the punishment was also supported by the court of appeals as well as the supreme court.

Therefore, the ministry said, a royal order to implement the death sentences were issued, and the duo were executed in Jeddah.

JPP condemns 'unprecedented' execution of Pakistani woman

Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) condemned the development, especially the "unprecedented execution of first Pakistani woman in five years".

The human rights organisation said it was "outraged" at the executions, which it noted came "despite the fact that the two nations are currently negotiating a prisoner transfer agreement".

The JPP press release said that the capital punishments carried out on Thursday also included a third Pakistan named Abdul Maalik, who was not mentioned in the Saudi ministry's announcement.

"These executions are particularly worrying in the face of the announcement by the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in February this year to release 2,107 Pakistanis imprisoned in the Kingdom," JPP noted, adding that "the promise has yet to be fulfilled as only 250 Pakistani prisoners have returned so far."

"There has been a sharp rise in executions of Pakistani nationals following the announcement," it added.

JPP further said that it is common for "low-paid labourers to be trapped by rogue Overseas Employment Promoters and forced to transport drugs on Saudi-bound flights".

It accused the government of Pakistan of "completely abandoning" its citizens embroiled in such cases "despite assurances from the prime minister".

"Saudi Arabia has executed more than 100 Pakistanis in the past five years," it said. "Despite being a close regional ally, the Kingdom executes more Pakistanis than any other foreign nationality, with 20 executions in 2014, 22 in 2015, seven in 2016, 17 in 2017, 30 in 2018 and 14 this year so far. More Pakistanis are imprisoned in Saudi Arabia than any other country in the world, with the total exceeding 3,300 Pakistanis."

The human rights NGO also identified the legal problems facing Pakistani nationals in the kingdom. "Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia are at the mercy of local courts without access to lawyers, impartial translators, or consular assistance from the Pakistani diplomatic missions," it said.

"These destitute Pakistanis face the harshest punishments due to their lack of understanding of and assistance with the legal process, incapability to communicate directly with the court, and inability to produce evidence from Pakistan in their defense.

"In most instances, the families of death row prisoners are not notified prior to their execution, depriving family members and loved ones the chance of a final goodbye. The bodies of those executed are also not returned — which is a gross violation of all legal and moral protocols, and Islamic injunctions."

JPP Executive Director Sarah Belal urged the government to "utilise all diplomatic channels to compel the Saudi government to halt the executions of Pakistanis facing the harshest punishment".

Comments (20)

RAja Raman
Apr 11, 2019 09:03pm

Six billion dollars already given...

Recommend 0
Ram
Apr 11, 2019 09:11pm

This is sad. Any life lost is the loss of humanity. They should be punished but capital punishment is too much for this.

Recommend 0
Truth
Apr 11, 2019 09:16pm

Raheel Sharif may help in such type of cases than anyone else in Pakistan

Recommend 0
harish
Apr 11, 2019 09:22pm

Hey that's okay. Remember Saudis are their true brothers.

Recommend 0
qalandar khan
Apr 11, 2019 09:24pm

Have they ever executed any European in the 100 years? I am sure the answer is big NO.. At the end of the day MIGHT is RIGHT

Recommend 0
Superb
Apr 11, 2019 09:25pm

Please make strong your economy, give education instead competion with India, other wise people will migrate and get execute like this.

Recommend 0
Jacky
Apr 11, 2019 09:27pm

Tkink about pakistanis first, than become champions of kashmiri and palestenians.

Recommend 0
manish
Apr 11, 2019 09:29pm

Executing is not a good thing , but what Pak or other Govt are doing including India to stop this.

Recommend 0
Sweets
Apr 11, 2019 09:30pm

Innocent carriers get executed while ring masters find hundreds of them back home. All this drug trafficking if not controlled it blows out of proportion like Mexico where gang wars led to hundreds murdered.Mass grave of 600+ was discovered recently.While Mexicans flee to have better life they chose to be illegals in Trump's America. Even Pakistanis migrating to Europe is sad. Pakistani govt should provide better life to its people.

Recommend 0
SRKR
Apr 11, 2019 09:37pm

See the quality of friends helping with money - China, Saudi. Epitome of human values

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Apr 11, 2019 09:38pm

@manish, let us say that we agree with you. Tell how one country can save its citizens from the illegal drugs usage? Give a solution! Please

Recommend 0
Pervez
Apr 11, 2019 09:47pm

The Saudis won't execute a single American however guilty because they are afraid of CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post etc.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Apr 11, 2019 09:47pm

@RAja Raman, "Six billion dollars already given..."

What's that got to do with these executions.

But I'm glad you got that off your chest.

Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 11, 2019 09:49pm

"Pakistanis imprisoned in Saudi Arabia are at the mercy of local courts without access to lawyers, impartial translators, or consular assistance from the Pakistani diplomatic missions," This paragraph summarize the very crude reality !

Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 11, 2019 09:52pm

This is ridiculous. They should be provided Pakistani legal representation and advice even if they can't afford it. Someone actually breaking the law is one thing, but the fact they don't have the opportunity to present a proper defense and potentially innocent people are sent to the block is unacceptable.

Recommend 0
Hamed Quraishi
Apr 11, 2019 09:52pm

@Jacky, great character and logic!

Recommend 0
Concerned
Apr 11, 2019 09:53pm

@Superb, "instead competion with India" we never competed with India you have never heard a single word from our politicians regarding India in any of our election campaign ! infact Pakistanis are such a nation they do not compete with any of the country in the world we are too cool a nation !

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Apr 11, 2019 10:00pm

This is the type of disregard for human life that propels and gives a platform to other murderous groups to bring violence to the fore... Shameful

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Abc
Apr 11, 2019 10:05pm

@harish, yes they have sent Indians to the gallows too.

Recommend 0
Sachin
Apr 11, 2019 10:11pm

This kind of punishment does not belong in this century.

Recommend 0

