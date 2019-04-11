DAWN.COM

Cricket World Cup trophy arrives in Pakistan for a second time

Imran SiddiqueApril 11, 2019

Towering pacer Mohammad Irfan poses with the World Cup trophy in a photo taken in October 2018. ─ AFP/File
The ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a triple-city tour starting with Islamabad, organisers told DawnNewsTV.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed accompanied the Garrard-made trophy from Dubai to Islamabad, where it will be exhibited tomorrow in front of cricket fans at Centaurus Mall.

“I am really happy that the trophy has come to Pakistan again. We will try to win this prestigious trophy [in the summer]”, said Sarfraz as he invited fans to "come and take selfies with the trophy".

Following Islamabad, the trophy will be taken to Lahore on April 13, where fans will get to see it at Packages Mall.

The final stop of the World Cup trophy will be in Karachi, where it will go on display at the Moin Khan Academy on April 14.

The trophy, whose replicas are given to the winners of ICC's 50-over world cups, was in Pakistan in October 2018 too as part pf its world tour.

The 2019 World Cup will kick off in England and Wales on May 30.

Comments (5)

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 11, 2019 06:53pm

Hopefully, it will permanently come back to the greenshirts land if they could repeat the 1992 Cricket World Cup history in July 219 in England?

Recommend 0
Mansoor Mahesar
Apr 11, 2019 07:57pm

Pakistan will shocking again the entire world as they do in 1992 World Cup. This trophy will again come to Pakistan Soon. Pakistan Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Iran
Apr 11, 2019 08:25pm

@Mansoor Mahesar, pakistan zindabad

Recommend 0
zak_crack
Apr 11, 2019 08:37pm

and last time.

Recommend 0
Prateik
Apr 11, 2019 08:43pm

@Mansoor Mahesar, Be realistic.

Recommend 0

