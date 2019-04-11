Cricket World Cup trophy arrives in Pakistan for a second time

The ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup trophy arrived in Pakistan on Thursday for a triple-city tour starting with Islamabad, organisers told DawnNewsTV.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed accompanied the Garrard-made trophy from Dubai to Islamabad, where it will be exhibited tomorrow in front of cricket fans at Centaurus Mall.

“I am really happy that the trophy has come to Pakistan again. We will try to win this prestigious trophy [in the summer]”, said Sarfraz as he invited fans to "come and take selfies with the trophy".

Following Islamabad, the trophy will be taken to Lahore on April 13, where fans will get to see it at Packages Mall.

The final stop of the World Cup trophy will be in Karachi, where it will go on display at the Moin Khan Academy on April 14.

The trophy, whose replicas are given to the winners of ICC's 50-over world cups, was in Pakistan in October 2018 too as part pf its world tour.

The 2019 World Cup will kick off in England and Wales on May 30.