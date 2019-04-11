DAWN.COM

Sudanese army arrests president, takes over country

APApril 11, 2019

Sudanese Defence Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf in Khartoum (pictured) says President Omar al-Bashir has been removed from power and detained by the country's army. ─ AFP
Sudanese defense minister has announced the military has overthrown and arrested President Omar al-Bashir and has taken charge of the country for the next two years following nearly four months of protests against his rule.

Awad Mohammed Ibn Ouf appeared on state TV, in military fatigues, following an earlier announcement of an “important statement” coming from the army on Thursday.

Ibn Ouf says after the two years, “free and fair elections” will take place.

He says a state of emergency has been imposed for the next three months and that the military has also suspended the constitution, closed borders and the country's airspace.

A transitional military council will lead the country for two years, Ouf also said the government and the presidency have been dissolved, and imposed a night curfew.

Bashir, who ruled with an iron-fist since he swept to power in an Islamist-backed coup in 1989, has been removed after months of deadly protests across the country.

