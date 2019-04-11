DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Father arrested in Pasrur for allegedly raping his own daughter

Abid HussainApril 11, 2019

Email

The victim said she became a target of sexual abuse after her mother's death. — AFP/File
The victim said she became a target of sexual abuse after her mother's death. — AFP/File

Sialkot police on Thursday arrested a man from the Pasrur area for allegedly raping his teenage daughter on multiple occasions.

The suspect was arrested in Kalaaswala village after police registered a case again him on the complaint of the victim. According to police, the victim brought her ordeal into the notice of her aunt, who brought the girl to the police station.

Read more: Official data since January 2018: No conviction in 141 child rape cases reported in Lahore so far

The 15-year-old told the police that she, along with her brothers and sisters, had been living with their father after their mother's demise a year ago.

She said that her father raped her for the first time when she was at home a month ago. “My father raped me several more times [after that incident],” she reported.

A police officer at Pasrur's Saddar Police Station told our correspondent over the telephone that police had registered case No 160/2019 against the father under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal code on the report of the victim.

She has been shifted to a hospital for a medico-legal examination.

Further investigations are underway.

Violence against women
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

SC and minority rights

SC and minority rights

Nearly five years down the line, the Supreme Court judgement remains largely unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...
Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...