Father arrested in Pasrur for allegedly raping his own daughter

Sialkot police on Thursday arrested a man from the Pasrur area for allegedly raping his teenage daughter on multiple occasions.

The suspect was arrested in Kalaaswala village after police registered a case again him on the complaint of the victim. According to police, the victim brought her ordeal into the notice of her aunt, who brought the girl to the police station.

Read more: Official data since January 2018: No conviction in 141 child rape cases reported in Lahore so far

The 15-year-old told the police that she, along with her brothers and sisters, had been living with their father after their mother's demise a year ago.

She said that her father raped her for the first time when she was at home a month ago. “My father raped me several more times [after that incident],” she reported.

A police officer at Pasrur's Saddar Police Station told our correspondent over the telephone that police had registered case No 160/2019 against the father under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal code on the report of the victim.

She has been shifted to a hospital for a medico-legal examination.

Further investigations are underway.