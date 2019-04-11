DAWN.COM

Wikileaks' Julian Assange arrested in London; US charge unveiled

Dawn.com | Reuters | AFP | APUpdated April 11, 2019

Assange will be presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible, says Metropolitan Police. — AFP/File
Assange will be presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as is possible, says Metropolitan Police. — AFP/File

The United States on Thursday announced charges against Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, who was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London earlier, accusing him of helping Chelsea Manning break into classified computers at the Pentagon.

According to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), Assange was taken into custody at a central London police station "where he will remain, before being presented before Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as possible."

The MPS said that the force was invited into the embassy by the ambassador, following the Ecuadorian government's withdrawal of asylum.

Footage shot by Ruptly, a video news agency, showed a frantic-looking Assange, with a large white beard, being carried down the embassy steps by several men into a police van.

Britain has guaranteed to Ecuador that Assange will not be extradited to a country that has the death penalty, Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno said on Thursday after Assange was arrested in London.

“In line with our strong commitment to human rights and international law, I requested Great Britain to guarantee that Assange would not be extradited to a country where he could face torture or the death penalty,” Moreno said in a video posted on Twitter.

“The British government has confirmed it in writing, in accordance with its own rules.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow hopes that Assange's rights will not be violated.

Assange has been living at the embassy in London's plush Knightsbridge district since 2012 when he sought refuge there after being accused of sexual assault in Sweden — allegations that have since been dropped.

The 47-year-old Australian was due to appear in court later on Thursday. He faces prosecution for breaching the conditions of his bail in Britain in 2012.

He had refused to leave the embassy, fearing ultimate extradition to the United States where WikiLeaks said he faces charges over his website publishing huge caches of hacked State Department and Pentagon files.

WikiLeaks had warned last week that a revocation of Assange's asylum could happen within "hours to days", citing sources in Ecuador.

'Truman Show' in embassy

WikiLeaks on Wednesday had claimed that it was being blackmailed by "dubious characters" who had obtained security camera footage of Assange inside the embassy.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, editor-in-chief of WikiLeaks, accused Ecuador authorities of gathering the images, which he said then found their way into the hands of a group in Spain, who were demanding $3 million (2.7 million euros) not to publish them.

The documents include thousands of photographs and gigabytes of video footage showing Assange meeting with lawyers and visitors and of him receiving a medical check-up.

"Since (President Lenin) Moreno took power in Ecuador (in 2017), Julian Assange has been living in a Truman Show type situation" with constant surveillance, Hrafnsson claimed.

The editor also accused embassy staff of photocopying a legal document belonging to Assange's lawyer Aitor Martinez.

WikiLeaks believes that the United States is working with Ecuador to extradite Assange to face charges, and that the embassy documents were "quite likely shared with the Trump administration", although it offered no proof of this.

Ecuador had said on Tuesday it was reassessing Assange's asylum claim.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 11, 2019 02:51pm

Once a swindler, always a fraudster.

fairplay
Apr 11, 2019 02:56pm

Big mistake trusting a small country, which would give in, versus a large country that can stand up to the US.

fairplay
Apr 11, 2019 02:58pm

Confirms UK role as a puppet state manipulated by the US, and Sweden participating as a tool, with fake rape charges, since dropped.

Newborn
Apr 11, 2019 03:05pm

He's already a hero.

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 11, 2019 03:11pm

Let him go...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

talat
Apr 11, 2019 03:22pm

free him - he is a brave person - heroic stand against power

ABE
Apr 11, 2019 03:25pm

Eventually, Britain will bypass the assurances given to the Ecuadorian Ambassador, and hand over Assange to a third country, which does have an extradition treaty with the US, hence cleaning its hands of accusation that British government led to his long incarceration, torture and suffering in US prison - which is very likely now.

This did not occur in a vacuum. A scheme has been hatched between the UK and US governments, Ecuadorians and anyone else, to facilitate Assanage' s eventual extradition to the US, through the intricately designed plan.

Ahmed bin Babar
Apr 11, 2019 03:28pm

Most unfortunate sequence for democracy and freedom of speech..!

Sennakot
Apr 11, 2019 04:00pm

Why was not the same respect accorded by UK to Altaf on Pakistan`s request?

M
Apr 11, 2019 04:33pm

Bad persons are ruling many countries?

Zak
Apr 11, 2019 05:01pm

Sad. No one to keep him safe.

Jehengir khan
Apr 11, 2019 05:25pm

Assange did a great public service by disclosing the brutality and corrupt politicians.....

A. Mangal
Apr 11, 2019 06:05pm

He’s one of them probably will get house arrest as comfortable sentence at the end of the day!

nafsiyati khayal
Apr 11, 2019 06:44pm

This is a disgrace.

nafsiyati khayal
Apr 11, 2019 06:45pm

He should have gone to to Russia, like Snowden. Russia can resist pressure

ahmed
Apr 11, 2019 07:34pm

Only if his hands were clean, this would not have happened. He will soon be in the USA among like minded friends.

anwar imdad
Apr 11, 2019 07:37pm

There is no freedom of speech and no democracy.

Mansoor
Apr 11, 2019 07:45pm

We really salute you for your efforts exposing malicious states running their business. I cannot imagine how could you have lived in small space where your life's every second was getting recorded for 7 years. You are true human and a fighter. You are not defeated.

Hafeez
Apr 11, 2019 07:56pm

Ecuador president is also facing charges in Panama leaks. For off shore money laundering etc Is this an Nro from US in exchange for Assange???

