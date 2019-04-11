PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi's life sentence in ephedrine quota case suspended by LHC
The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday suspended the life sentence handed to PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi in 2018 in the ephedrine quota case, ordering his release on bail.
A two-member bench, headed by Justice Alia Neelum, after hearing detailed arguments from both sides accepted Abbasi's plea to suspend the sentence. The court, however, declared that it would continue to hear the case.
Read more: Setback for NAB as LHC grants bail to Hamza
The ephedrine case surfaced in March 2011 when then federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin told the National Assembly that the government will investigate the alleged allocation of a quota for the production of 9,000kg of ephedrine to two pharmaceutical companies — Berlex Lab International and Danas Pharmaceutical Limited.
According to the rules, a company cannot be allocated a production quota of more than 500kg of the drug, a limit fixed by the International Narcotics Control Board (INCB).
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had eventually registered a case in June 2012 against nine suspects, including Abbasi.
He was found guilty of selling 500kg of ephedrine to narcotics smugglers. He had obtained the controlled chemical for his company, Gray Pharmaceutical, in 2010. However, instead of using it for medicinal purposes, Abbasi sold it on to narcotics smugglers.
A fine of Rs1 million was imposed on the PML-N leader along with the life sentence. Seven others accused were acquitted in the case. The CNS Court of Rawalpindi had sentenced Hanif Abbasi to life in prison just before the July 25 general elections.
Subsequently, the PML-N leader had filed an appeal against his conviction before the LHC Rawalpindi bench, which was taken up on Aug 16.
Later, two judges of the LHC's Rawalpindi Bench had recused themselves from hearing the PML-N leader’s appeal in the ephedrine case. The case was eventually shifted to the LHC's Lahore bench.
Comments (17)
What did he do with this controlled drug, whitewash trees and paint walls?
Good decision!
Add more frustration to PTI leadership.
So another convicted person walks free. Not sure about our system anymore.
What a grave, gruesome, gigantic and great tragedy? Once a cheater, always a fraudster.
Fair decision.
Crooks being let off the hook - very familiar "Naya Pakistan".
Please send all prisoners home.
@fairplay, no it was tracked back from Australia
Hanif Abbasi is a honest man he destroyed this drug because it was harmful and faced prison for his honesty and caring heart.
Lion
So slowly one by one, all of the PMLN goons are getting released on bails/getting their names struck off of ECL. Where is accountability Mr. Imran Khan? We voted you for that and seems like the government has no write any more.
What is going on!!! Law is only for the poor and weak people.
He was anyway a VIP prisoner.
@Aamir, So according to your logic, it’s perfectly okay to acquire and sell a drug used in Narcotics and should go unpunished! Now that’s fair justice in Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Pathetic and highly disappointed.
Law is only for poors.