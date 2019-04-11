FBR identifies another suspected benami account in Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified another suspected benami account in Karachi with average monthly deposits of Rs20 million for three years.

FBR officials on Thursday approached a Karachi customs court, seeking arrest warrants of the suspect. The court issued bailable arrest warrants, which means the suspect would be able to have a bail against surety bonds worth Rs1m.

According to FBR officials, they found more than Rs360m in the account of Mohammad Ibrahim whereas the record was showing the account holder a resident of Nusrat Bhutto Colony — a neighbourhood comprising people from low-income group.

FBR launched a probe into the account to ascertain that who had been crediting money into the account. As per details provided by the FBR, the account was opened in 2015. The amount had been credited in instalments between July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2018.

The officials said that a total of more than Rs369.4mn had been credited into the account. They added that the suspect was not available at the given address, instead a man named Bashir Ahmed Qadri was residing there.

The revenue officials said that doubts arose when they found a big amount in the account of a person living in a poor neighbourhood. They said that they suspected that the account was being used for money laundering.