DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FBR identifies another suspected benami account in Karachi

Shafi BalochUpdated April 11, 2019

Email

FBR finds Rs360mn in account of suspect from a lower-income neighbourhood. — AFP/File
FBR finds Rs360mn in account of suspect from a lower-income neighbourhood. — AFP/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has identified another suspected benami account in Karachi with average monthly deposits of Rs20 million for three years.

FBR officials on Thursday approached a Karachi customs court, seeking arrest warrants of the suspect. The court issued bailable arrest warrants, which means the suspect would be able to have a bail against surety bonds worth Rs1m.

Take a look: New law implemented to stop transactions through benami accounts, FBR official says

According to FBR officials, they found more than Rs360m in the account of Mohammad Ibrahim whereas the record was showing the account holder a resident of Nusrat Bhutto Colony — a neighbourhood comprising people from low-income group.

Know more: How Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' are exposing a money laundering frenzy

FBR launched a probe into the account to ascertain that who had been crediting money into the account. As per details provided by the FBR, the account was opened in 2015. The amount had been credited in instalments between July 1, 2015 to June 30, 2018.

The officials said that a total of more than Rs369.4mn had been credited into the account. They added that the suspect was not available at the given address, instead a man named Bashir Ahmed Qadri was residing there.

The revenue officials said that doubts arose when they found a big amount in the account of a person living in a poor neighbourhood. They said that they suspected that the account was being used for money laundering.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Saeed
Apr 11, 2019 02:12pm

Why benami? Name is there and let the poor man enjoy his unknown windfall.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

SC and minority rights

SC and minority rights

Nearly five years down the line, the Supreme Court judgement remains largely unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...
Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...