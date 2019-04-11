DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Ghotki sisters not forcibly converted, allowed to live with husbands: IHC

Malik AsadApril 11, 2019

Email

The Islamabad High Court has ruled that the two sisters from Ghotki were not forcibly converted, and has allowed them to live with their spouses. ─ File photo
The Islamabad High Court has ruled that the two sisters from Ghotki were not forcibly converted, and has allowed them to live with their spouses. ─ File photo

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday declared that the two sisters from Ghotki were not forcibly converted from Hinduism to Islam, and permitted them to live with their spouses.

The sisters and their spouses had petitioned the IHC on March 25 against alleged harassment by police days after their father and brother, in videos circulating on social media last month, alleged that the two sisters were underage, had been abducted, forced into changing their religion, and then married off to Muslim men.

However, a separate video of the 'minor' girls had also made the rounds in which they said that they accepted Islam of their own free will.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had constituted a five-member commission to probe whether the conversion of the Hindu sisters to Islam was forced or otherwise. During an earlier hearing, the court had also ordered that the two be shifted to a shelter home in Islamabad.

The commission comprising Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari, prominent Muslim scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Chairperson Dr Mehdi Hasan, National Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Khawar Mumtaz and veteran journalist and human rights activist I.A. Rehman had probed the matter and concluded that it was not a forced conversion.

The secretary interior, Azam Suleman, apprised the IHC about the findings of the commission, and told the court that as per the commission's opinion, it was a facilitated conversion.

I.A. Rehman pointed out in court that "there is no law in Pakistan against forced conversions" and sought a court decree in this regard.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmaker Ramesh Kumar, when invited to the rostrum, wanted the IHC to issue directives to the government for the amendment of laws related to the protection of minorities.

Take a look: Fawad Chaudhry, Sushma Swaraj spar over alleged abduction, forced conversion of Ghotki sisters

Justice Minallah expressed displeasure, saying that he feels embarrassed when parliamentarians express helplessness to legislate. He remarked that the case of the Ghotki sisters was a simple one and would have been decided in a day or so, but a commission comprising eminent professionals and scholars had been constituted keeping in view the sensitivity of the case since "the court wanted to ensure this was not a forced conversion".

Interior secretary Suleman also told the court that a medical board constituted to ascertain the age of the sister had concluded that they are adults aged 18 and 19 years.

Earlier, a medical report prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) had also stated that Asia (formerly Raveena) is 19-years-old and Nadia (formerly Reena) is 18-years-old.

The commission in its report pointed out that there is an unregulated facilitation centre for religious conversions and recommended that it be regulated.

Justice Minallah observed that the court's ruling today would not affect any proceeding litigation pending against the spouses of the sisters in any other court.

Regarding the issue of forced conversions, the court sought the commission's recommendations within four weeks and adjourned the case until May 14.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Hari
Apr 11, 2019 01:38pm

Good judgement ,

Recommend 0
fairplay
Apr 11, 2019 01:53pm

The court rules, now time for people to calm down, and stop criticism.

Recommend 0
RationalBabu
Apr 11, 2019 01:53pm

No surprise here, Outcome just as predicted! This will never change in Pakistan!

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Apr 11, 2019 01:55pm

As expected. Remember the case of Rinkle Kumari. Same fate.

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Apr 11, 2019 02:17pm

Invite the girls on free media and let them talk their mind.

Recommend 0
KAJ
Apr 11, 2019 02:17pm

The matter is not that simple. Our clerics are deeply involved in such cases.

Recommend 0
kp
Apr 11, 2019 02:20pm

We already knew this outcome.

Recommend 0
Welcome
Apr 11, 2019 02:28pm

Why they had to convert willingly?

Recommend 0
sana
Apr 11, 2019 02:28pm

Girls were adults as proven and had made a decision to embrace the beauty and majesty of Islam , right decision that will lead to happy and prosperous life for the girls.

Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Apr 11, 2019 02:32pm

This judgement has set the precedent and silenced accusatory voices against such conversions in the future. Pakistan gives freedom of choice for the citizens of Pakistan to choose their way of life and converting to Islam is primary part of the choice.

Recommend 0
Cheema
Apr 11, 2019 02:35pm

It's the right decision.. Now court should take action against the father and brother who claimed the sisters to be minor when their age has been proved as 18 and 19 by bone x-rays which are the best to test true age

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

SC and minority rights

SC and minority rights

Nearly five years down the line, the Supreme Court judgement remains largely unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...
Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...