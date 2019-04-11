DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 11, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Asad meets World Bank president, US treasury secretary

Anwar IqbalUpdated April 11, 2019

Email

Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday met the World Bank Group President David R Malpass and senior officials of the Inter­national Monetary Fund on Wednesday as part of an effort to seek a three-year bailout package. — PID/File
Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday met the World Bank Group President David R Malpass and senior officials of the Inter­national Monetary Fund on Wednesday as part of an effort to seek a three-year bailout package. — PID/File

WASHINGTON: Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday met the World Bank Group President David R Malpass and senior officials of the Inter­national Monetary Fund on Wednesday as part of an effort to seek a three-year bailout package.

The finance minister, who reached Washington on Tuesday, said at a news briefing in Islamabad last week that he hopes to finalise the proposed IMF package during his two-day visit to Washington.

Read: Asad to hold crucial talks on IMF package in US this week

The minister is in the US to attend spring meetings of the World Bank Group, which includes the IMF but has also scheduled a bilateral meeting with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the sidelines. The meeting is pivotal as the US support is crucial for any World Bank or IMF package.

In an annual report released on Tuesday, the IMF warned that Pakistan’s growth rate may remain at 2.5 per cent till 2024 unless Islamabad undertakes much-needed economic reforms. While Pakistan understands the need for reforms, the country has urged the IMF to consider why Islamabad falls short of meeting the conditions set by the donors.

“Perhaps, the conditions are too stringent,” said an official familiar with Pakistan’s approach while urging the IMF to help Islamabad undertake reforms. “Structural reforms will bring long-term benefits and in a way that is also appreciated by the people,” the official said. “No political government can ignore public sentiment.”

The latest IMF projections for Pakistan also highlight a widening gap between the government’s revenues and expenditures and underline the country’s ever-growing debt-burden. Pakistan has a country quota of SDR 2,031 million with the IMF, which is equivalent to about $2,818m.

A special drawing right (SDR) is an IMF unit for a financial transaction, which includes a mixed basket of currencies. An individual country’s SDR quota broadly reflects its relative position in the world economy. Pakistan became an IMF member on July 11, 1950, and has concluded a total of 21 financial arrangements with the fund since then.

In October, Pakistan formally requested the IMF for yet another economic assistance package and backed it up with a series of meetings with senior officials of the fund.

The World Bank on Sunday said that Pakistan’s economic growth rate would decelerate further to 2.7pc — the lowest in South Asia — in the next financial year owing to the tight fiscal and monetary policies.

State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa, Finance Secretary Younas Dagha, Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and other senior officials of these institutions are also part of the Pakistani delegation in Washington to attend spring meetings.

Published in Dawn, April 11th, 2019

IMF Loan
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

SC and minority rights

SC and minority rights

Nearly five years down the line, the Supreme Court judgement remains largely unimplemented.

Editorial

Updated April 11, 2019

PM on the BJP

PRIME Minister Imran Khan appears to have developed a taste for offering meaningful insights on politics inside...
April 11, 2019

Rwandan genocide

TWENTY-five years have passed since the world stood by and watched as one of the worst genocides of modern times...
Updated April 11, 2019

Funds for Haqqania

THE relationship between the PTI and the late Maulana Samiul Haq’s party is not new. While the ruling party may...
Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...