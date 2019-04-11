PIA hostess ‘goes missing’ in France

LAHORE: A PIA air-hostess has allegedly slipped away in France after the airline’s flight from Sialkot reached Paris.

The PIA administration has reported to the Paris authorities about the ‘missing’ of its air-hostess.

PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajwar told Dawn on Wednesday that Shazia Saeed, about 30, was part of the crew on its April 6 Sialkot-Paris flight.

“She was found missing when the Paris-Lahore flight was scheduled to leave for its destination on Tuesday. The PIA station manager in Paris reported the matter (of her disappearance) to the authorities there,” Mr Tajwar said, adding the PIA administration had initiated a departmental inquiry against the hostess.

According to sources, the Lahore-based hostess may seek asylum in Europe and in that case the PIA may remove her from service.

Quoting a colleague among the crew members, sources said Shazia had left the hotel in Paris without informing any member. It was later revealed that she had left for Belgium.

Sources said she had resigned from her job before leaving for Belgium but the airline did not confirm.

Th disappearance of PIA crew in Europe and North America is not new. In September last year, a hostess, who was earlier barred from traveling on international routes, went missing in Canada.

Fareeha Mukhtar was suspended from service in 2015 over allegation of smuggling currency and mobile phones.

She was later traced in Toronto where she was staying with former air hostess Mahira who had also disappeared in Canada two years ago.

