7 Pakistani varsities in QS World University Rankings 2019
Seven universities from Pakistan have made it to the QS World University Rankings 2019 — the prestigious annual index of global varsities.
All seven Pakistani universities to have made the list are based in either Lahore or Islamabad.
- Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS): 397
- National University of Sciences And Technology (NUST) Islamabad: 417
- Quaid-i-Azam University: 551-560
- Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums): 701-750
- Comsats Institute of Information Technology: 751-800
- University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore: 801-1000
- University of Punjab: 801-1000
Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), the highest-ranked Pakistani university on the list, occupies the 397th spot and is followed by NUST Islamabad, which is on the 417th spot.
Quaid-i-Azam University, another from the federal capital, comes in next. It is in the 551-560 bracket. The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) also made the list this year and is in the 701-750 bracket, whereas Comsats Institute of Information Technology — also located in Islamabad — has been ranked in the 751-800 group.
Meanwhile, University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore and University of Punjab are ranked in the 801-1000 group.
The top three universities this year are Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Stanford University and Harvard University respectively. The trio occupy the top three spots just as they had in 2018, followed by California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the fourth spot.
The only change in the top five sees University of Oxford (5th) overtaking University of Cambridge, which has now been relegated to the sixth spot.
Comments (18)
Thanks for PPP in Sindh
A good achievement of our universities as compared to the previous years. Must reach much higher.
Thank you Sindh government. Now I know why are they against building a new university in Hyderabad.
IBA and GIK not good enough..
Shame on Government of Sindh and their chancellors that they can't produce one university for 40 million people that is among top 1000?
Pakistani Universities can be even better, they just have to follow international guidelines better and become more transparent, and do international testings. Pakistan has a good education system
Thanks for PTI in KPK.
Research research research that's the only way our universities will be able to get better ranking.
@Abbas, how can we when majority of the funds is being allocated to punjab and the remaining to...you know where. It's pretty easy to blame the government while neglecting the real cause and roots of the problem.
Where is GIK? The fees is soo high and they cant even make it to this list
it takes years of hardwork and dedications to get somewhere. I remember growing up in Karachi in 80's, KU, NED, AKU, DOW, IBA all had respect and serious contention. Then everyone saw political rise of a party that replaced pen with KK in the hands of young generation and now we are reaping the fruits.
Karachites still have time to go back to their ethics and importance of education that their parents had been teaching otherwise everything will become history. No point to blame anyone here. Rise and support leaders who are true to the country. Do not just vote blindly to one party because of their race, language etc. Vote for only good people regardless of their affiliation.
Well, PIEAS deserved to be top in Pakistan. If you know someone student/alumni from there, you would be amazed to know what kinda scientific research facilities they have. Also, entire focus of each department is on research.
Target should be at least a university from each Province in Top 100 and 50 universities in Top 1000 in next 10 years. Thanks
Regardless, most prestigious business university in our financial capital will remain IBA which is a brand in Karachi and would get you the top job at a top in the financial capital
Most of the Indian University are in top 100. long way to go pakistan
I believe PTI can claim that all these 7 universities are made by PTI Govt. (In dreams)
It is obvious what Waderas did to University of Karachi and NED University.
@ Aalmas Marri, Karachi is getting back on track after ppp and mqm’s gangs and extortion has come to an end. Inshallah Karachi will reach its original position as the top city in Pakistan.