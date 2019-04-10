DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

4 miners suffocate to death in coal mine in Khyber district: police

SirajuddinApril 10, 2019

Email

The victims' bodies have been sent to their hometowns in Shangla district. — Reuters/File
The victims' bodies have been sent to their hometowns in Shangla district. — Reuters/File

Four miners suffocated to death due to the accumulation of carbon monoxide in a coal mine in the Kala Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, a statement from the district commissioner's office said on Wednesday.

The bodies were recovered by locals. The statement from the DC office said that the bodies of the victims — all of whom belonged to the Shangla district — have been sent to their hometowns for burial.

According to Khyber district Assistant Commissioner Kashif Qayyum Khan, five miners had entered the coal mine this morning in order to check carbon monoxide levels and suffocated due to a high concentration of the poisonous gas. One of the miners, who was rescued in time, survived while the remaining four were killed.

An inquiry will be carried out to determine if the incident occurred due to the negligence of the mine's leaseholder or the failure of the workers to follow the standard operating procedures, Qayyum said.

Coal mining has historically been fraught with hazards, which are similar to those associated with the aftermath of natural disasters: suffocation, gas poisoning, roof collapse, rock burst, gas explosions and a plethora of lung diseases, including incurable diseases like coalworker's pneumoconiosis, also known as black lung disease.

These risks can be substantially mitigated with the adoption of the requisite safety measures.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
M. Emad
Apr 10, 2019 07:52pm

Coal mines are Pakistan's 'Black Hole' !

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PTI in la-la land

PTI in la-la land

The drift seems unstoppable. The performance of the government shows the limits of populism.

Editorial

Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...
Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...