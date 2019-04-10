DAWN.COM

PM Khan gives cheques worth Rs30m to family of Sahiwal 'encounter' victims

Sanaullah KhanUpdated April 10, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan in this screengrab is seen meeting the children who survived the CTD 'encounter'. —DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan in this screengrab is seen meeting the children who survived the CTD 'encounter'. —DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday met the family of the victims of the Sahiwal 'encounter' case at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Lahore, and distributed cheques worth Rs30 million, according to Punjab government’s spokesperson Shahbaz Gill.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, expressed his heartfelt condolences to the heirs of the victims.

The premier told the family that "while there can be no compensation for the loss of human lives, the government stands with the family and shares their grief."

The Sahiwal 'encounter'

In January 2019, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials had shot four people dead, including a teenage girl Areeba and her parents, Mohammad Khalil and Nabila, on GT Road in Qadirabad area near Sahiwal.

The officials had claimed that the victims were killed in an 'intelligence-based operation', but their statement was called into question after two children, who were also in the car at the time of the incident, said that the family, along with one of their neighbours, were going to attend a wedding.

Later, the officials said they had received a report that the fourth victim, Zeeshan Javed, the family's neighbour who was driving the car, was affiliated with a terrorist outfit. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat had subsequently termed the killing of the parents and their teenage daughter as "collateral damage".

The probe

Soon after the incident, the Punjab government had constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) under the supervision of Additional Inspector General of Police Ijaz Shah.

However, after the families of the deceased expressed dissatisfaction with the JIT, the Lahore High Court ordered on February 14 that a judicial inquiry be conducted.

A sessions judge had thereafter appointed civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate Shakeel Goraya to hold the inquiry into the incident within 30 days.

The Judicial Inquiry Officer (JIO) recorded statements of 49 people including eyewitnesses, deceased Khalil’s son Muhammad Ibrahim, the CTD suspects, personnel of the Yousafwala police station, Rescue 1122 and the Bomb Disposal Squad and complainants of both FIRs — one registered at the CTD, Lahore and the other at the Yousafwala police station, Sahiwal.

The JIT led by Goraya during the course of its probe had declared Khalil and his family innocent, but termed the car driver Zeeshan a terrorist.

On March 3, Gill had said that the JIT has rejected the CTD's claim of crossfire in the Sahiwal operation. Furthermore, the team found no evidence of the presence of suspected motorcyclists.

On April 4, the six CTD officials who have been nominated in the case were produced before the Anti Terrorism Court in Sahiwal. The ATC fixed for hearing a plea filed by the suspects in which they seek the removal of Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) from the first information report (FIR) of the incident.

hanifsmile
Apr 10, 2019 08:33pm

Make sure Kids get the money, not the relatives

Nadeem Yousuf
Apr 10, 2019 08:36pm

Very good gesture, but what about the accountability and punishment for the killers!

Lucky
Apr 10, 2019 08:38pm

Tax payers’ money, and pm is the popularity

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 10, 2019 08:38pm

Big hearted Khan at his best...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Bilal Khan
Apr 10, 2019 08:41pm

They admit a crime has been comitter but still no culprits and no one punished.

Zeeshan Ahmed
Apr 10, 2019 08:46pm

No amount of money can replace what these kids have lost, but it's an excellent gesture on the part of our government. To protect their share, these funds should be assigned to the children as beneficiaries once they turn 18, with limitations on how much the guardians can control while the children are still minors.

Fahad
Apr 10, 2019 08:48pm

Nothing new in NAYA Pakistan!

M. Saeed
Apr 10, 2019 08:51pm

This 30 million rupee is the price being paid for the "collateral damage" caused by the careless and heartless operatives of the authorities. Ruthless lack of competence of the LEAs involved.

Texas Ranger
Apr 10, 2019 08:52pm

why tax payer money given on behalf of mistakes of the government's mismanagement? Mend your institutes first

Azmat Ali
Apr 10, 2019 08:54pm

"On April 4, the six CTD officials who have been nominated in the case were produced before the Anti Terrorism Court in Sahiwal". They're being legally held accountable for their actions. May or may not result in any real punishment for their murderous actions. But the process has begun.

Asif
Apr 10, 2019 08:54pm

Good support for the family. But Insaf is still awaited.

Wazir
Apr 10, 2019 08:55pm

Check s will bounce

Sohail
Apr 10, 2019 09:08pm

Give then justice. Mr. Pm please

Zahid
Apr 10, 2019 09:18pm

@Lucky, Its better to tax payers money go to where its due as appose to London or Dubai.

Shazad
Apr 10, 2019 09:25pm

@Lucky, maybe you should speakt nawaz sharif who gave the pakistani cricket team 1 crore rupees each when they won ICC cup against India. 14 man squad plus the coaches and physios etc. Add that up and you can see how much it dented your tax revenues. IK has given this for a just cause and in line with islamic rulings about compensation.

