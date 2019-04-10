Pakistan dispatches first shipment of relief goods to flood-hit Iran

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on Prime Minister Imran Khan's directives, has dispatched 32 tons of relief goods as humanitarian assistance to flood-hit Iran, according to the Foreign Office (FO).

The consignment comprises two shipments containing 500 tents, 3,300 blankets and emergency medical kits. The first shipment has already been dispatched to the Iranian city of Ahwaz, the FO said in a statement.

"Pakistanis stand by their Iranian brethren at this difficult time," it added.

The development came after the prime minister on Sunday sympathised with the people of Iran and said that his government was ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance to the neighbouring country.

A day later, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi conveyed to his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif that Pakistan would send two planeloads of relief goods.

Iran has been facing massive floods for the past three weeks in which nearly 70 people have lost their lives, while thousands have been displaced and large scale losses to infrastructures have also been reported.

Tehran says international assistance for the relief effort has been impeded because of US sanctions.