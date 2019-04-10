DAWN.COM

April 10, 2019

India's Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi files 2nd election nomination for UP stronghold

APApril 10, 2019

In this file photo taken on April 2, 2019 Indian National Congress party president Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters at an event to unveil the party's election manifesto in New Delhi. ─ AFP/File
In this file photo taken on April 2, 2019 Indian National Congress party president Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters at an event to unveil the party's election manifesto in New Delhi. ─ AFP/File

India's Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi has filed his nomination for another term as a member of Parliament from Amethi, a family bastion in the vote-rich state of Uttar Pradesh.

Gandhi's mother, Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who is running for a seat from Rae Bareli, another city in Uttar Pradesh, joined her son in Amethi on Wednesday, a day before voting in India's multi-phase national elections begins for the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament.

Gandhi's sister, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party manager of the eastern half of Uttar Pradesh, and her husband, were also present.

Up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh are 80 of the Lok Sahba's 543 elected seats.

Gandhi is also running from Wayanad in Kerala state.

India Elections 19
World

