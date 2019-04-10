DAWN.COM

Bilawal inaugurates 660MW coal power plant at Thar

Imtiaz MugheriApril 10, 2019

The project was completed under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor flagship public private partnership in 10 years’ time. — Photo courtesy, Bilawal's Twitter
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday inaugurated the Thar coal power plant.

Bilawal announced on Twitter that he had inaugurated the power plant, describing it as the "highest man-made structure in Pakistan".

The power plant has the capacity to generate 660 megawatts (MW) of electricity. It consists of two power generation units of 330MW each.

The project was completed under a public-private partnership in 10 years’ time. It is part of a portfolio of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

The Sindh government has provided a sovereign guarantee of $700 million for the project.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had welcomed Bilawal at the Thar Coal Field Block-II, after which the two had inspected newly-built houses for people who were affected by the coal power plant.

CPEC Projects
Pakistan

