Without reforms, Pakistan’s growth rate to remain at 2.5pc till 2024: IMF
ISLAMABAD: As Finance Minister Asad Umar leads a delegation to Washington to finalise a three-year bailout programme, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday forecast Pakistan’s growth to fall to 2.9 per cent and 2.8pc during the current and next fiscal year unless its programme was accepted.
The delegation led by finance minister including State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa, Finance Secretary Younas Dagha, Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and senior officials from these institutions would attend the spring meetings (April 9 – 14) of the IMF and the World Bank and finalise a bailout package to stabilise macroeconomic fundamentals on the sidelines.
Before leaving for Washington, the minister had said the proposed IMF programme would be finalised on the sidelines of the spring meetings which will be followed by a fund staff mission’s visit to Islamabad in the third week of the current month to formally sign the agreement.
Finance ministry’s spokesperson was not available for comment but Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Mr Umar is currently in Washington to hold talks with IMF to negotiate terms of agreement — which he said are in the final stages — but another round of talks will be held in a few days in which the loaning plan will be finalised. He added that the tax amnesty scheme will be formally launched after the finance minister’s return to Islamabad.
Expects MENAP region growth at 1.5pc in 2019 and 3.2pc by 2020
In its flagship World Economic Outlook (WEO), the IMF projects mid-term growth prospects for Pakistan to remain subdued at 2.5pc by 2024. The next year growth rate forecast by the fund was generally in line with 2.7pc growth projected by the World Bank a day earlier. However, the WB had forecast 3.6pc growth for the current fiscal year compared to 2.9pc estimated by the IMF.
The fund attributed negative outlook to fuel prices and macroeconomic challenges and the impact of the slowdown in global economy. The fund projected consumer price index in Pakistan at 7.6pc during the current fiscal year, slowing down to 7pc next fiscal year and then stabilising to 5pc by 2024.
On the other hand, Pakistan’s current account deficit was estimated at 5.2pc of the GDP during the current year falling to 4.3pc next year before surging again to 5.4pc by 2024. Yet, the unemployment rate was anticipated to stay largely flat at 6.1pc during the current year, 6.2pc next year and remain in the same band by 2024.
The government has already shared its stabilisation and growth strategy along with all the macroeconomic data with the IMF that is believed to have become the basis of Pakistan’s economic outlook over the programme period and beyond.
‘Growth in MENAP region to remain subdued’
The WEO notes that the medium-term outlook for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAP) region was largely shaped by the outlook for fuel prices, needed adjustment to correct macroeconomic imbalances in certain economies and geopolitical tensions.
“In Pakistan, in the absence of further adjustment policies, growth is projected to remain subdued at about 2.5pc, with continued external and fiscal imbalances weighing on confidence”, the IMF said.
Elsewhere in the region, activity is weighed down by the expected impact of sanctions in Iran, civil strife in Syria and Yemen, and rising debt-service costs and tighter financial conditions in Lebanon. The report explained that growth in MENAP region was expected to decline to 1.5pc in 2019, before recovering to about 3.2pc by 2020.
The outlook for the region is weighed down by multiple factors, including slower GDP growth in Saudi Arabia, ongoing macroeconomic adjustment challenges in Pakistan, US sanctions in Iran, and civil tensions and conflict across several other economies, including Iraq, Syria, and Yemen, where recovery from the collapse associated with the war is now expected to be slower than previously anticipated.
Convergence prospects are bleak for some emerging market and developing economies. Across sub-Saharan Africa and the MENAP region, 41 economies, accounting for around 10pc of the global GDP in purchasing-power-parity terms and close to one billion in population, are projected to grow by less than advanced economies in per capita terms over the next five years, implying that their income levels are set to fall further behind those economies.
Higher oil prices have been the main driver of this widening income gaps, estimated to have boosted the current account balance of oil exporters by about 3.5pc of their GDP. Symmetrically, the current account deficits of some Asian net oil importers (such as India, Indonesia, and Pakistan) have widened, reflecting their higher oil import bills. Among major current account surplus and deficit countries and regions, the current account surplus of China declined considerably, to 0.4pc of GDP, while the US current account deficit is unchanged at 2.3pc, and the surplus of the Euro area declined marginally to 3pc.
The report said escalation of US-China trade tensions, macroeconomic stress in Argentina and Turkey, disruptions to the auto sector in Germany, tighter credit policies in China and financial tightening alongside the normalisation of monetary policy in the larger advanced economies have all contributed to a significantly weakened global expansion, especially in the second half of 2018 caused a slower than projected global growth.
As a result, the global economy would grow by just 3.3pc compared to earlier projections of 3.9pc.
Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019
Now truth is out..
You can imagine reforms as much as you want.
someone was saying, we ll never go to IMF ..... lying to public is not a crime..?
But what about CPEC?
IMF is all about gloom speak, so we rush into signing without questioning terms and conditions. We will NOT.
My fellow Pakistanis treat his as a wake up call and remember nobody else even China will not help us monetarily. Blaming others will not get us anywhere.
The blame of economic growth rate slowing in Pakistan due to the slowdown of worldwide economy must be a sigh of relief for IK's blind followers, whereas the rest would ponder over exactly same timing of the slowdown of worldwide economy and PTI taking over the government in Pakistan.
No economic roadmap shared, no constructive work except we will make Pakistan a wellfare state. Bangladesh to put up 7% growth and Indian forrign remittances have reachef 80 billion dollars and we still are deciding whose names to be put on ECL. Housing, income support programs, and other social programs are good when state has money to spend and economy is good. Focus on generating business and show complete roadmap for next 5 to 10 years which is currently perhaps is inside Asad Omer mind and no one else knows about it.or perhaps they are waiting for the oil jackpot!!
So the economic performance of the PTI regime is now defined: 2.4 % GDP growth or less.
Leave kashmir issue and india and focus on your economy, every thing will be OK.
Only CPEC is contributing 2.5 % of GDP growth and since the total GDP growth is also 2.5% ,its clear that CPEC is contributing the entire growth in Pakistan.
PTI Govt: the revenge of democracy.
This is all US les lies. Pakistan will grow at 5.5 % every year. Pmik for life. Asad Umar FM for ever.
Reforms means tax reforms, a long way in achieving when there is already lack of policies, determination, awareness and any stable political vision. Won't blame that to someone alien this time.
@Superb, please let us mind our own business and stop lecturing.
These figures from IMF are nonsense. IMF is just an American stooge, and they are biased against Pakistan. The whole world knows Pakistan is now a nuclear power, and therefore a world power. We also now have CPEC and backing of the world's most powerful country China (China is now more powerful than America). On this basis, Pakistan's annual GDP growth rate will be at least 10% per year. Nobody can stop Pakistan. IMF and America are lying.
In past 49 years, since 1970 Pakistan became a crippled country in terms of industrialization, could not introduce a single reform rather destructive economic policies and wrong decisions. Nationalization of small cotton Jinning factories to all newly established factories and industries, completely destroyed Pakistan economy from its foundation. Now it is hard to revamp economy in few years.
Don’t forget India
Follow IMF, and Pakistan's economy would grow by 1.5% for next 5 years
We were told 2% GDP growth just from CPEC?
Future looks bleak.
With this type of repeated gloomy economic forecasts, PM Imran should stop embarrassing ourselves in the global community by talking about Israel etc. As if we have some global standing.
Why not focus just on improving the lives of our people?