Role of NAB prosecutor in Ashiana case questioned

ISLAMABAD: A senior defence counsel in the Ashiana housing scheme case appearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday objected to the pleading of case by Jahanzaib Bhar­wana as additional prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), arguing that “he was legal adviser of the same company that had awarded the scheme”.

Mr Bharwana was the legal adviser of the Punjab Land Development Com­pany, which had awarded the contract to develop the Ashiana housing scheme, counsel Ali Raza told a three-judge SC bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed.

Representing Ashiana housing project coordinator Bilal Kidwai, who is undergoing a jail term, Mr Raza told the bench that Mr Bharwana was supposed to be the ‘key witness’ in the case. He said he would file objections before the court to the pleading of this case by Mr Bharwana on behalf of NAB.

The SC had taken up a set of appeals moved by NAB challenging the release of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, former principal secretary to then prime minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, Bilal Kidwai, Imtiaz Haider, Munir Zia and others on bail.

The court, however, postponed further proceedings till next week at the request of additional prosecutor general of NAB Imranul Haq who informed the bench that Mr Bharwana was indisposed to turn up.

The court observed that though it was not dictating in the order sheet but NAB should consider making an alternative arrangement, indicating someone else be appointed as the prosecutor.

While adjourning the case, Justice Saeed also said until next hearing the status quo would be maintained, indicating that those on bail would continue enjoying freedom and those in jail would remain incarcerated.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing of an appeal filed by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in Al-Azizia/Hill Metal Establishment reference at the request of his counsel.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019