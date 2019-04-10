DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UK team probing Altaf’s speech questions Karachi police officials

Mohammad AsgharUpdated April 10, 2019

Email

According to sources, SO15 officers arrived in Islamabad on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the case and started interviewing the witnesses on Tuesday. — AFP/File
According to sources, SO15 officers arrived in Islamabad on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the case and started interviewing the witnesses on Tuesday. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: A team of the British metropolitan police’s counterterrorism command or SO15, which is investigating a speech made by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain in 2016, on Tuesday started interviewing and questioning officials of the Karachi police at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) headquarters in Islamabad.

Read: Reference, evidences against Altaf Hussain sent to UK by interior ministry

According to sources, SO15 officers arrived in Islamabad on Sunday in connection with the investigation into the case and started interviewing the witnesses on Tuesday.

Six officials of the Sindh police, who are considered important witnesses, had been directed to reach the FIA headquarters. They are: Sub-Inspector Abdul Ghaffar of SSP Office East Karachi, Inspector Hameed Khan of SSP Investigation Office South 1 Karachi, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadar Kanwar Asif of SDPO Saddar, SHO Saddar, Karachi, Inspector Peer Shabbir Haider, Rao Rashid, constable of Police Station Saddar, and Qamar Zaman, constable of PS Artillery Maidan.

On Tuesday, the SO15 team interviewed three officials of the Sindh police and observed the investigation carried out by Pakistani authorities.

The sources said the SO15 team would collect evidence and interview key witnesses in the case.

According to the sources, the Sindh police officials, who had been called by the British experts, were posted in the Sadar Circle, Karachi, at the time when the MQM founder delivered a hate speech against Pakistan on Aug 22, 2016.

The officials will stay in the federal capital till Friday.

Comments made by the MQM founder in his speech ignited the crowd which later attacked offices of two media houses which were located in the same area. Enraged people in the crowd also assaulted police officials and set vehicles on fire.

The sources said the aim of the SO15 team was to obtain evidence in the form of written testimony from key witnesses to the event. The evidence collected by the SO15 team will be used to present a case to the Crown Prosecution Service and to ascertain whether there is sufficient material to progress a prosecution in UK courts.

They said all the police officials had been directed to bring with them certified copies of CCTV and video footages of the event. The Karachi police officials had brought with them the copies of photographs taken on that day and the statements of those who took the photographs, they added.

The MQM founder’s speech caught many people by surprise as he spoke against Pakistan. The then interior minister of Pakistan had sought the help of British authorities and asked them to take action against Mr Hussain.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Sameer
Apr 10, 2019 08:21am

UK is giving cover to a terrorist and then has the audicity to speak of pakistan attitude towards favorable militant groups.

Recommend 0
Real Khan
Apr 10, 2019 08:35am

What does everyone think? Do we really believe Brits are going to investigate their own Thug?

Recommend 0
Azad Insan
Apr 10, 2019 08:38am

Only Hussain? What about others who sing daily hate speeches and songs. If you allow hate speeches, that fire will naturally blow towards Pakistan as well.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PTI in la-la land

PTI in la-la land

The drift seems unstoppable. The performance of the government shows the limits of populism.

Editorial

Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...
Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...