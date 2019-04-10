Qureshi to start two-day Japan visit on 22nd

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Japan from April 22 for reinvigorating ties between the two friendly countries

This was stated by the Foreign Office in a statement after Japanese envoy Kuninori Matsuda called on Foreign Minister Qureshi on Tuesday.

“The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Foreign Minister about his upcoming visit to Japan on the invitation of H. E. Mr. Taro Kono, Foreign Minister of Japan, from 22-23 April 2019,” the FO said.

Mr Qureshi was scheduled to visit Tokyo from Feb 24 to 27, but that had to be postponed due to escalation in tensions with India.

Pakistan has a traditional friendly relationship with Japan. The minister’s visit to Japan is expected to further deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in relations.

Japan is one of Pakistan’s key economic partners and has over the years supported development projects.

Read: PM Khan urges Japan to support Pakistan in education, vocational training

The Foreign Office hoped that Mr Qureshi’s visit to Japan will further enhance the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“It would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss prospects of cooperation in all the areas of mutual benefit, including political, economic, education and training of Pakistani workers under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme, as well as issues of regional and global importance,” it added.

Mr Matsuda assured Japanese government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019