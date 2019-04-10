DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 10, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Qureshi to start two-day Japan visit on 22nd

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 10, 2019

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Japan from April 22 for reinvigorating ties between the two friendly countries. — Fox News/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Japan from April 22 for reinvigorating ties between the two friendly countries. — Fox News/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will pay a two-day visit to Japan from April 22 for reinvigorating ties between the two friendly countries

This was stated by the Foreign Office in a statement after Japanese envoy Kuninori Matsuda called on Foreign Minister Qureshi on Tuesday.

“The Japanese Ambassador briefed the Foreign Minister about his upcoming visit to Japan on the invitation of H. E. Mr. Taro Kono, Foreign Minister of Japan, from 22-23 April 2019,” the FO said.

Mr Qureshi was scheduled to visit Tokyo from Feb 24 to 27, but that had to be postponed due to escalation in tensions with India.

Pakistan has a traditional friendly relationship with Japan. The minister’s visit to Japan is expected to further deepen the friendly relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction at the positive growth in relations.

Japan is one of Pakistan’s key economic partners and has over the years supported development projects.

Read: PM Khan urges Japan to support Pakistan in education, vocational training

The Foreign Office hoped that Mr Qureshi’s visit to Japan will further enhance the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

“It would provide an opportunity to both sides to discuss prospects of cooperation in all the areas of mutual benefit, including political, economic, education and training of Pakistani workers under the Memorandum of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Programme, as well as issues of regional and global importance,” it added.

Mr Matsuda assured Japanese government’s full support to enhance bilateral relations.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
Zain
Apr 10, 2019 08:17am

Will Qureshi raise Kashmir issue with Japan ???

Recommend 0
anwarsher
Apr 10, 2019 08:26am

Do Qureshi really needs this trip? This guy is wasting scarce resources.

Recommend 0
nadam ejaz
Apr 10, 2019 08:30am

keep going to all countries and show them pictures of pellet gun terrorism. done by Indian army to them.. that will open their eyes as now India is brainwashing all countries as being victim when Indian forces are the terrorist army themself

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

PTI in la-la land

PTI in la-la land

The drift seems unstoppable. The performance of the government shows the limits of populism.

Editorial

Updated April 10, 2019

Pasdaran designation

A review of ME history shows that America has destroyed functioning states under its imperial nation-building projects.
April 10, 2019

Merger of forces

ONE of the most complex aspects in the process of erstwhile Fata becoming a cohesive part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is...
April 10, 2019

Model courts

ACCORDING to Article 37 (d) of the Constitution, every citizen of the state has the right to “inexpensive and...
Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...