April 10, 2019

Wasim criticises Pakistan team’s diet ahead of World Cup

April 10, 2019

Former Test captain and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has slammed Pakistan cricket team for eating biryani ahead of the World Cup starting on May 30. — AFP/File
KARACHI: Former Test captain and fast bowling legend Wasim Akram has slammed Pakistan cricket team for eating biryani ahead of the World Cup starting on May 30.

Wasim feels the Pakistan players are not concerned about their diet and are eating junk food before a crucial tournament.

The Pakistan cricketers are often seen attending parties where they are feasted with all kinds of meals, including biryani — a widely popular Pakistani dish of spicy rice mixed with beef, mutton or chicken. The World Cup is round the corner and every team is expected to look after their fitness and diet. Pakistan team is often regarded as one of the most unfit team in the cricketing world and Wasim is worried about that.

Read: Restless selectors call up 23 probables for World Cup fitness test

“[Our] players are still being served biryani, you cannot compete against champions by feeding them biryani,” he said.

Wasim is not the only one worried about their fitness, the cricket team was criticised after they poorly fielded against Australia in a recently-concluded ODI series in the UAE.

The former pacer also added that he sees a future captain in pacer Mohammad Amir. This comes as a surprising statement as Amir’s place in the team for the World Cup is under scrutiny after his below average performance with the ball, particularly from the point of view of the number of wickets the left-armer has claimed during the last couple of years or so.

Pakistan open their 10-team World Cup campaign with the match against West Indies on May 31 at Nottingham.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2019

Comments (8)

Khabboo
Apr 10, 2019 11:21am

Wasim- you are losing the plot . M.Amir a future captain? - he can barely bowl at present. Sadly he’s lost it

Recommend 0
SMI
Apr 10, 2019 11:27am

Simple define 10 fitness indicators whoever fall short kick his .. and bring new guy in otherwise such attitude will continue among players unhealthy diet!!

Recommend 0
Khurram
Apr 10, 2019 11:33am

What's wrong with Biryani? It's rice with meat, mostly chicken which isn't bad. Are you suggesting that cricketers from other nations stop eating burgers and other fast food items which are a lot more dangerous for health?

Recommend 0
jatin
Apr 10, 2019 11:37am

What did you eat Wasimbhai ? At that time there were not many camera and that's why you had reverse sings.. Now, it cannot be done..

Recommend 0
ossy
Apr 10, 2019 11:46am

Couldn't agree more with Wasim. When Lawson was Pakistan's coach, he was also shocked that the PCB officially served oily food to the players on training camps!

Pakistan players (cricket, hockey or any other sport) need to understand what today's professionalism truly demands: it is a 365-day a year, hectic and disciplined routine.

Recommend 0
Amir
Apr 10, 2019 11:46am

Have biryani but workout accordingly, but worst mind set of PCB is to scrutiny the form of M.Amir on dead pitches.Wait n see wt he z gonna do in England .Give him confidence bcz he z still a class and more importantly witty, u can't drop him on the basis of form which puts him in pressure .His mere presence in team puts pressure on opposition.

Recommend 0
Razzak
Apr 10, 2019 11:50am

Akram just want a PCB job or Money, he helped nothing to develop any fast Bowler ... always just complain

Recommend 0
A
Apr 10, 2019 11:54am

Looking at the physique of players and they way they run, everyone seems to be having Kababs and Burgers, not just they Biryani.

Recommend 0

