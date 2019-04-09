DAWN.COM

Elderly Muslim man thrashed, 'forced to eat pork' over accusations of selling beef in India

Anadolu Agency | Dawn.comApril 09, 2019

A screengrab from a video circulating on social media shows Shaukat Ali, thrust into mud and being assaulted by a mob in Assam. — Source: Twitter
An elderly Muslim man was attacked and allegedly forced to eat pork by a group of Hindus in India’s eastern state of Assam over the weekend after being accused of selling beef, it emerged on Tuesday.

The attack on Shaukat Ali, 68, took place in a market in Biswanath district on Sunday, NDTV reported.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Ali was seen kneeling down and being attacked by a group of men who also questioned him about his identity.

Biswanath district police superintendent Rakesh Roshan said police had registered a report after receiving a complaint from Ali that he was assaulted, called a Bangladeshi and forced to eat pork, Hindustan Times reported.

According to NDTV, a separate complaint has been filed by family members of the elderly man. Police have begun an investigation into the claims and are on the lookout for the men seen in the video.

Someone in the mob can be heard saying in the video: "Are you Bangladeshi? Is your name in the NRC (National Register of Citizens)?", NDTV reported.

Assam is seeking to enforce the NRC in an attempt to do away with illegal citizens.

A final version of the draft, published in July last year, stripped four million people in the northeastern state of citizenship, leaving them potentially stateless and facing an uncertain future.

Also read: Assam’s controversial citizens’ list unites Modi’s opponents

According to the news website Scroll.in, Assam has a complex and somewhat ambiguous law on cattle slaughter.

The Assam Cattle Preservation Act of 1950 allows the slaughter of cattle over 14 years of age or those incapable of work or of being used for breeding. The law stipulates that such cattle will be given a “fit-for-slaughter certificate” by a doctor of the state husbandry and animal welfare department.

Unlike many other Indian states, the law in Assam does not distinguish between buffaloes and cows or bulls.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto released on Monday said it "will expeditiously complete" the NRC on a priority basis. It also said it would enforce the NRC in phases throughout the country, according to NDTV.

Rajat Kumar
Apr 09, 2019 10:33pm

I'm deeply humiliated, embarrassed and saddened on behalf of my country. May the victim gets justice.

Rahul
Apr 09, 2019 10:36pm

Ashamed! My Condolences and support to the assaulted family :(

Hasan
Apr 09, 2019 10:41pm

The biggest democracy in the World...India!

M Ahmed
Apr 09, 2019 10:46pm

So called secular country

Indian
Apr 09, 2019 10:47pm

Only a bunch of cowards can do this to an old helpless man in name of religion to settle their personal vendetta. These goons should be punished with severe means.

Mohmad
Apr 09, 2019 10:47pm

shameful act by hateful people. Any act to torment innocent is shameful no matter who does it.

fairplay
Apr 09, 2019 10:48pm

@Rajat Kumar , due process is carried out and the hindtva assaulted are released, the judicial and police systems are hindutva too. No relief for minorities. Copying the Nazi system, we know how that ended. History will repeat itself.

Pervez khan
Apr 09, 2019 10:49pm

Disgraceful act on an elderly man.

Bikram Singh Thappa
Apr 09, 2019 10:50pm

I condemn this action but “Forced to eat pork is clearly a propaganda”

Gordon D. Walker
Apr 09, 2019 10:58pm

Cowards must be caught and retribution made... Disgusting

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Navin
Apr 09, 2019 11:11pm

Too bad..culprits should be booked under law and administration should take action against all who fuel anti minority sentiments.So sad to see the fellow Indian in this condition.

Rajput
Apr 09, 2019 11:13pm

Proper investigation should be done on beef blame and if not found guilty then culprits should be penalised however if found guilty then can just say that particular religion should learn to respect others sentiments if they want others to respect their sentiments.

Kharkhowa Kalita
Apr 09, 2019 11:13pm

@Hasan,The biggest democracy in the World...India! What does Democracy has to do with a criminal act?

Sunita
Apr 09, 2019 11:16pm

As an Indian I deeply condemn this act of violence.

Nadir UK
Apr 09, 2019 11:17pm

@Bikram Singh Thappa, How do you know it is?

fairplay
Apr 09, 2019 11:22pm

Allegedly selling beef, this fact is just conjectural, an excuse used to pick on a weak old man. The police always seem to arrive late to aid minorities.

Sadiq Khan, Bhopal, India
Apr 09, 2019 11:23pm

Traditional Hindus won't touch beef/pork or any form of meat so feeding pork thing is not correct.

Rihaab Fareed Dhariwal
Apr 09, 2019 11:28pm

So much for secularism!

Umair
Apr 09, 2019 11:31pm

Clear example of progressive India.

Bengaluru Apoorv
Apr 09, 2019 11:32pm

Very bad thing for entire India . But if beef is banned in Assam , every citizen should follow law

Umair
Apr 09, 2019 11:32pm

@Indian, seems the majority is a bunch of cowards since they voted and supported it, and planning to repeat.

