Pakistan issues 2,200 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Baisakhi festival
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2,200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations being held in Pakistan from April 12 to 21.
According to a press release from the high commission circulated on Tuesday, a large number of Sikh pilgrims from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals every year under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974.
The 2,200 visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission in India are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims arriving for the event from other countries.
The statement quoted Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood as saying that the Pakistani government's gesture to issue these visas is reflective of the reverence attached to Baisakhi – both in its religious and cultural dimensions.
Baisakhi is an ancient harvest festival which marks the beginning of a new solar year and harvest season.
“We extend our profound greetings and felicitations to all our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish the visiting pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey,” Mahmood added.
During their visit to Pakistan, the pilgrims will visit the shrines of Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib.
The issuance of the pilgrimage visas is in line with the government's efforts to facilitate visits to religious shrines and strengthen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries.
The development comes a day after the Foreign Office in Islamabad announced that it had agreed to a technical meeting on April 16 between experts from both Pakistan and India for the construction of the Kartarpur Corridor.
The Kartarpur Corridor is expected to provide visa-free access to Indian Sikh pilgrims to the Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak in November this year.
Comments (13)
A positive and upbeat news story. Good luck!
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Sikhism is one of the greatest religions on earth. Pakistan has to do more and allow visa free entry.
Welcome. Lots of love and respect in Punjab for their ancestors. Long live Sikh and Pakistan friendship.
Winning Hearts and Minds
Great! People of all faiths should have total access to their holy places. Pakistan has done the right things. Such gestures will promote love and understanding as well as tolerance. Guru Nanak promoted love. All of us should honor him.
I hope it's not another "googly" from Imran khan and team.
In my travels in Asia I have never seen a Sikh beggar.
Around the world i have only seen and experienced Sikhs excelling in what ever and where ever they are.
We will always support the Sikhs in their endevours.
@Gurmeet Ahluwalia, Please do not spin this thing I am happy that at least Sikhs can come to this part of Punjab and have their religious rites done.
@Gurmeet Ahluwalia,
A "googly" in our Sikh guests favour!
Excellent. Keep up the goodwill, but don’t expect anything in return at least for now
@Gurmeet Ahluwalia, " hope it's not another "googly" from Imran khan and team"
Its not a Googly. Its a straighter one which you reciprocrate with a straight bat. You should visit also. I will personally host you and show you around. Youll be my guest.
Great move by Pakistan.. Pakistan zindabad.