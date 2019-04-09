DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | April 09, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Lums hopes for 'culture of respect' on campus as sexist Facebook group by students is exposed

Dawn.comApril 09, 2019

Email

A view of the Lums campus in Lahore. — Photo courtesy lums.edu.pk
A view of the Lums campus in Lahore. — Photo courtesy lums.edu.pk

The Lahore University of Management Sciences (Lums) on Tuesday said it hopes to further promote a "culture of respect" on its campus, days after a closed Facebook group having the varsity's current and former students as members was exposed for posting sexist content.

The closed group, titled “Dankpuna at LUMS”, reportedly had more than 600 members, most of them male students and alumni.

The group was taken down after some female students who gained access to its posts shared screenshots on social media, calling out their fellow male students for being sexist and normalising sexual abuse.

Lums, considered one of the top Pakistani varsities, issued an official statement a day after a group of students along members of on-campus FemSoc (Feminist Society at Lums) approached the dean of the Office of Student Affairs to voice their concerns "regarding a social media page where some students belonging to Lums were sharing offensive, sexist memes".

"The students and the Dean had a detailed conversation and agreed that this is an unfortunate episode," the statement said, stressing that the university encourages an environment where students can freely exchange ideas and debate issues.

"However, it [the exposé] can actually help open doors to further the conversation on mutual respect and sensitize the community at large on gender issues."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
COMMENT MODERATION POLICY
The Irony
Apr 09, 2019 05:08pm

1st world problems in a 3rd world country.

Recommend 0
Ali
Apr 09, 2019 05:13pm

Typical Pakistani varsity. No wonder there's no respect for a Pakistani degree internationally.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated April 09, 2019

IMF talks

FINANCE Minister Asad Umar is off to Washington, D.C. to finalise an IMF programme, and he has promised that by the...
April 09, 2019

Iran floods

IN times of crisis, for example, when natural disasters strike, it is advisable to put politics aside and help ...
April 09, 2019

Fishermen released

A PHOTOGRAPH carried in yesterday’s edition of this paper showed Indian fishermen smiling as they stepped into a...
Updated April 08, 2019

Currency crackdown

Govt needs to project confidence and a sense that things are firmly under control in order to stabilise the situation.
April 08, 2019

Breathing poison

THE reality is inescapable, and it is terrifying: the air we breathe is killing us. Pakistan is second on the list ...
April 08, 2019

Juvenile jails

THE Child Rights Unit of a non-profit organisation, Dastak, has revealed some glaring lapses of the law in its data...