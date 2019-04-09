DAWN.COM

Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz discuss 'shared concern' on inflation, economy

Dawn.comUpdated April 09, 2019

The JUI-F chief calls on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif; says will meet Zardari in days to come.— DawnNewsTV
Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at his residence to inquire about the latter's health and discuss the political situation in the country.

Rehman, while talking to journalists after the meeting, said he had been in touch with other political leaders, including Asif Ali Zardari. He added that he will also call on Zardari in the next few days as believes that "internal connections [among opposition parties] should remain intact".

"The agenda of the meeting was limited to inquiring about his [Nawaz Sharif's] health, but we also discussed our shared concerns about towering inflation, which is affecting the common man, and the troubled economy," he said while responding to a question.

Calling Prime Minister Imran Khan a "fake and khala'i [extra-terrestrial]" premier, Rehman described the current regime as an "installed" one. He added that the ruling regime has no knowledge of the ideology of Pakistan, the ground realities of the country and the economy.

He repeated that the JUI-F has completed 10 'million marches' against the government and that they are ready for a decisive one.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry — who is already not in the good books of the JUI-F — took to Twitter to criticise the meeting and asked the judiciary to take notice.

"The Supreme Court had been informed that Nawaz Sharif was ill at a extant that it would be life threatening if he is denied bail. Lied, as always. And now instead of an ambulance, Fazalur Rehman has reached there and is providing political oxygen to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Courts should take a notice of it."

Earlier on Sunday, Rehman had said that his party was fully active and ready to bring down the government. “We have already mobilised our workers by holding 10 'million marches' in the country and are planning a decisive one, towards Islamabad, after which the PTI government will not survive,” he had said while speaking to the media at the residence of a senior party colleague in Kandhkot-Kashmore.

He had echoed the concern of the PPP about the 18th Constitutional Amendment and criticised what he called the government’s moves to abrogate the Amendment. He had warned that such an act would be tantamount to “treason”.

“My party has been running a mass contact campaign to get people rid themselves of the government,” he had added, pointing out that the country was today facing an economic crisis due to an all time high volume of foreign loans, which were constantly increasing.

The prime minister had recently mocked the JUI-F chief's bluster during a speech in Jamrud, describing the Maulana as a child who got out too soon in a game of cricket and now does not want to let anyone play. The remark was a reference to Rehman's humiliating defeat first in the July 2018 general elections, and then in a bid for the president's seat, and his subsequent attempts at maintaining political relevancy.

Comments (10)

Ghayur Baig
Apr 09, 2019 01:29pm

Supreme court should take notice these political meetings, why they are allowing a convicted man to meet other leaders for political gains.

Recommend 0
khalil
Apr 09, 2019 01:45pm

Maulana seems to have a lot of free time at hand. he should try to spend some time with books as he is supposed to be a Maulana or is just a title with no substance.

Recommend 0
Kashmiri
Apr 09, 2019 01:52pm

Does Molana even know the ABC of economics.

Recommend 0
Tayyab
Apr 09, 2019 01:53pm

thieves.

Recommend 0
Arshad
Apr 09, 2019 01:54pm

Its actually, "Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz discuss 'shared concern' on Nab action against the Crooks & Looters.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Apr 09, 2019 01:57pm

Nawaz Sharif was out of jail for medical treatmet of his choice. How come he is meeting political leaders? Isn't this enough proof he is faking very ill person in jail.

Recommend 0
Mukesh
Apr 09, 2019 01:59pm

Nawaz was so sick that he could have died if he was kept in prison. Suddenly he is fully fit, not in a hospital getting treated but carrying out political activities. What a miraculous recovery. He has fooled the supreme court.

Recommend 0
Guzni
Apr 09, 2019 02:07pm

Maulana Fazal, and few others have lost their faces in Public.

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Apr 09, 2019 02:17pm

Tried and tested failure
.That is the minimum I can say.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 09, 2019 02:19pm

Simply, corrupt politicians are trying to get together for their respective personal interests to safeguard their assests beyond means that they made through various black activities. They believe they can fool public again, hut, in my view, AZ, NS, SS and his cronies will fail miserably. Because, public know who is who, and what they did during their 10 years tenors. Who do they think they are kidding this time? (Gharib Awam ki Awaz).

Recommend 0

