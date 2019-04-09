LHC orders court to decide Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case in 90 days

A Lahore sessions court was ordered by the high court on Monday to wrap up the Ali Zafar-Meesha Shafi case in three months.

Lahore High Court judge Justice Masood Jahangir, taking up a petition filed by singer, model and actress Meesha Shafi, set aside the lower court's earlier order to decide the case by April 15.

Shafi in her petition argued that the sessions court order to decide the case in two weeks was in contradiction with ground realities and sought more time to produce witnesses in her favour in the case against Zafar, who she alleges sexually harassed her and others on multiple occasions.

Following the allegations last year, Zafar filed a Rs1 billion defamation suit against Shafi.

Sexual harassment allegations

In April, last year, Shafi on Twitter alleged that fellow musician and actor Zafar had sexually harassed her on multiple occasions.

"I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry.

"This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children," she had claimed.

Hours after Shafi's tweets, Zafar released a statement categorically denying "any and all claims of harassment lodged against me by Shafi".

He then filed a defamation case against Shafi for damages worth Rs1 billion in June 2018.

Shafi in a response to the petition in Oct 2018 stated that Zafar had harassed her on more than two occasions. "Ali Zafar harassed [me] at a private studio and family functions," she said.

She stated that she had been "compelled" to take action against Zafar because of the harassment incidents, adding that Zafar had harassed several female artists other than herself.

"I will also provide evidence [of the allegations] when the court asks for it," Shafi had said.