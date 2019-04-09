PM Khan accuses Israeli, Indian leadership of 'moral bankruptcy', illegal occupation of land for votes
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday assailed what he described as the "moral bankruptcy" of Indian and Israeli political leadership, accusing the incumbent parties of harbouring ambitions to illegally occupy land in the West Bank and Kashmir in defiance of international laws and "their own constitutions" for votes as both countries head to polls this week.
"When leaders in Israel and India show a moral bankruptcy in their readiness to annex occupied West Bank and IoK [Indian occupied Kashmir] in defiance of international law, United Nations Security Council resolutions, and their own Constitution for votes, don't their people feel a sense of outrage and wonder how far they [the leaders] will go simply to win an election?" he asked.
Israeli voters will head to the ballot boxes today for crucial parliamentary elections that will determine whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power for a fifth term, which would make him Israel's longest-ever serving leader, surpassing David Ben-Gurion.
Read: As Israelis head to polls, it’s all about one man: Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu's poll prospects, clouded by a series of looming corruption indictments, appear sunnier after US President Donald Trump's recent recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967 and annexed in a shift that was never recognised internationally. The move sparked outrage across the Middle East.
Netanyahu has promoted Jewish settlement expansion in his four terms as prime minister, but until now refrained from presenting a detailed vision for the West Bank, viewed by Palestinians as the heartland of a future state.
Earlier this week, Netanyahu, when asked in an interview why he had not declared Israeli sovereignty over large West Bank settlements just as Israel has done in occupied Golan Heights and East Jerusalem, said: "I am going to extend [Israeli] sovereignty and I don't distinguish between settlement blocs and the isolated settlement."
The Turkish foreign minister described the statement as an "irresponsible" bid to "seek votes just before the Israeli general elections".
The Palestinians and many countries deem settlements to be illegal under the Geneva conventions that bar settling on land captured in war. Israel disputes this, citing security needs and biblical, historical and political connections to the land.
"For those on the fence, it will enhance his [Netanyahu's] standing for sure," Eytan Gilboa, professor of politics at Bar-Ilan University earlier told The Associated Press. "The Golan Heights recognition, warm White House reception, personal dinner with Trump. It will both divert attention away from his pressing domestic concerns and make him appear as a great world leader."
In today's election, Netanyahu faces a stiff challenge from retired military chief Benny Gantz, whose Blue and White party has inched ahead of Netanyahu's Likud in polls.
Netanyahu still appears to have the best chance of forming a coalition, though, with a smattering of small nationalist parties backing him.
Take a look: Palestine, Turkey denounce Netanyahu's campaign pledge to change West Bank status
India is also heading to the polls on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeks a second term in the almost six-week mega-election. About 900 million people are eligible to vote in a staggered process that allows the government to deploy tens of thousands of troops to prevent outbreaks of violence and the capture of voting stations by party activists.
The BJP is widely expected to retain power after the election, though with a much smaller mandate, hit by concerns over a shortage of jobs and weak farm prices.
Read: BJP releases election manifesto, vows to strip Kashmiris of special rights
On Monday, the party released its manifesto, which vowed to strip decades-old special rights from the people of occupied Kashmir, making an election promise that could provoke a backlash in the Muslim-majority area.
The BJP has consistently advocated an end to occupied Kashmir’s special constitutional status, which prevents outsiders, including Indian citizens, from buying property there, arguing that such laws have hindered its 'integration' with the rest of India.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti warned Delhi yesterday that Article 370 "binds Jammu and Kashmir with India and acts as a bridge. When this bridge is demolished, then India's control over Kashmir becomes illegal and it becomes an occupational force."
Comments (68)
Love you Imran Khan, Great Muslim leader
Bravo P M Khan for calling out India and Israel for the posers and robbers they are. Guts. Dignity. Leadership...
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
Obviously, Captain is disappointed about moral bankruptcy of other nations. Financial bankruptcy is ok, not such a worrying factor. Keep it up sir!
Seriously this guy being a PM of a country and bows down to religious fundamentalists and asks a educated economist to step down over religious beliefs is now going to tell the world about what is right and what is wrong.
True but where is morality & human values? Who cares about these golden rules? It's scoundrels against gentlemen thats the stupidity of today's ethics! UN is in the pocket of high & mighty & silence , seems like world body doesn't see anything. Our so called Umah doesn't have any vision nor weight.
Request IK to put own house in order first, Pakistan has a long way in becoming a regional/ global power.
1 US $ equals PKR 142 now, in grey market it may be above 150!!
Thank you and best wishes.
Why does he have time to say all this and no time for fixing falling PKR, increasing prices ,increasing fuel and electricity charges, dwindling reserves?
Israel 3500 km away from Pakistan.
The man who won by rigging polls lecturing about moral.
You lose your memory when it comes to China
Well said
Long Live Imran Khan ! You always speaking the truth and so does your government.
What's going on in India & Israel is with the backing of the so called most civilized countries and a group of "Evil Not" headed by the most powerful, in defiance of international law & UN security council's resulations on Kashmir & Palestine !!
And looking at the comments coming from Indians on his tweet, it's clear the victims of moral bankruptcy is not just the leaders but the entire nation - more or less!
These two countries are dominating because they focused on education and research, something we should have done decades ago. They call the shots because they can. Had we actually focused on our state rather than this rotten society we have created today, probably would have been in a position to actually say something of substance.
Great, 100 percent true and penetrating statement by the Prime Minister Imran Khan about the current corrupt, crooked, cunning and criminal leaderships in the two "Is" (Israel and India), who are openly and shamelessly involved in flagrant violations of not only U.N. resolutions and international law but also their own constitutions and bylaws as the so-called civilized world remain deliberately silent and num.
Mind ypur own House, Think about financial stability of your own. Let People decide, people arw not fools. People includes muslims also.
This kind of statements will make Modi win , thank you for your comments, BJP loves you.
Good tactics to divert attention from domestic problem
Brave Man
Nawaz Sharif cannot even think of doing this even in the next 1 million years
@Reality, well said
Well said PM Imran Khan, both these guys are warmonger's, not forgetting a 3rd character in Donald Trump. Till these 3 are in power there will never ever be peace in the world.
But he still don’t have “enough information about million Muslims detained in Xinjian”?
@Sammy, Sorry, i dont agree to your comment, both these countries are more focused in war and hatred than in education.
@Gordon D. Walker, your Great IK's thought on Chinese oppression of Muslims in Xinjiang please.
IK please UN resolution on Kashmir.
OK OK can we speak on economy and other issues Pakistan facing now?
Why you stop short of calling China on Uighur... Are they not our muslim brothers??
I think no difference in India & Israel politics. modi & nethenyahu are good friends and they are using same tactics to gain publicity. I fear India to follow footsteps of Israel under modi's governement
And ik memory is lost on Chinese Muslims. Good keep it up!!¡
How about Chinese oppression on Uighurs?
please focus on economy and to reduce inflation. Don't divert the issues.
Erdogan and Imran are the only true and dynamic leaders among all the Muslim world.
Is Imran Khan accusing Modi and Netanyahu of ball tempering?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, okk tell me what are the points on UN resolution for Kashmir
If their people vote them into power because of these actions, then this is what the two peoples approve...this is called democracy. Where does the question of right or wrong, moral or immoral come in!?
IK trying desperately... to divert the attention of Pakistani citizens of imploding economy!!
I express my sympathy for those simple people who feel hard done by but are not engaged in politics of hate and venom. However, the two nations going to the polls this week are only reclaiming what is theirs and was unjustly and by force invaded and occupied in the past.
Prime Minister Imran Khan is an Islamic national leader who defends the right and justice of the Muslim peoples in the world - deserves recognition and respect
first take care of financial bankruptcy !!!
When you suffer from financial bankruptcy, you tend to divert the attention to other kind of bankruptcy .
In order to divert the attention of Pakistani people, the politicians from Bhutto and Sharif dynasty used issue similar statements. At last Imran Khan also learnt politics.
Add inhuman treatment of Uighur Muslims
Thank you PM Inran Khan for your help in these elections. Your statement will surely help PM Modi to come to power again. With your such statements, Modi can never lose.
IK ‘s statement is a undeniable truth , sadly international community is dead silent.
Stop Pakistan to become financial bankrupt. Yesterday. Qureshi today Imran Khan diverting attention.
Salute to Mr Khan.. Simply
Meantime,India retained its position as the world's top recipient of top recipient of remittances with its diaspora sending a whooping $79 B USD in 2018 only probably more than your CPEC total investment over period 5 years.
@Amit, that is true.
@Reality, what rubbish !
@Aziza, Do you have a problem?
@arti, why do you worry so much for china’s Muslims - how about treating the ones in your own country with dignity first...? As for the Chinese Muslims, IK will surely give his honest opinion Behind closed doors to the chinese - he doesn’t need the criticise in public as China
@Rock Solid, While putting one's own house in order, one doesn't have to put his own head in the sand.
@Sweets, You wouldn't understand.
Is there a Nobel for political morality?
@arti, Pakistan is raising this issue and hopefully it would be resolved with dialogue. What about your great thoughts in killing your own people (Muslims) in Kashmir and finding excuses that because Israel and China are doing we can kill as well. Being ignorant is not an option. You don’t need to go through the pain to understand Kashmiri people’s distress. This will haunt India if you don’t decide kashmir’s Fate.
Good job.
Finally a PM that has a spine. We love you IK.
The economy is clearly in trouble. Yesterday, Qureshi was diverting attention and today IK is doing it. Something serious is happening.
Very well said mr prime minister.
@Aziza, Bibi, what if I occupy your house and ask neighbors and others to accept my take over, and I am not accepting even courts and international bodies, then will you vote for my wisdom and leadership and accept my occupation?
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, but IK just lost his memory of Chinese oppression in Tibet and poor Uighurs!
@Raza,
The very FIRST point on UN resolution for Kashmir is for India to announce plebiscite.
Do that first!
Other modalities will follow under UN watch and guarantees.
@point of view,
This is what criminals do - sulk and point fingers at others by saying "what about so and so"!
Sir donot divert attentions from Financial problems, inflation is out of hands address that first, you cannot hide behind all this drama.
@Syed , Yes
@Reshma, "Why you stop short of calling China on Uighur... Are they not our muslim brothers??" I think you are totally an ignorant person Uighur problem totally a different issue and illegally occupying the land with force is totally another issue